Ryan Garcia Targets Shakur Stevenson at 144

Stevenson, 28, just lifted the WBO junior welterweight belt with a clear decision victory over Teofimo Lopez.

Garcia made his intentions clear in an interview with Ring Magazine.

“I really want to fight Shakur. The Haney rematch is always gonna be there, but that’s who I want to fight. I want to go from Barrios to Shakur … 144. I’ll make a whole division called 44. Me and Shakur. He said he’d do it. I know he’s confident, so let’s run it.”

Stevenson answered on X with his own conditions.

“144 Ryan, let’s do it… I’ll be at your fight now scrub! VADA will be involved so don’t run from that.”

He followed with a blunt warning.

“I’m gonna cook him.”

But only if Garcia clears the assignment in front of him. Barrios fights tall behind a disciplined jab and keeps his right hand ready when you square up. He makes you reach, then counters over loose entries. Garcia has to stablish range early, work behind the jab, and bring body shots into the first half of the fight. If his feet cross or his punch selection widens, Barrios will step in and make him pay.

Stevenson understands that lane. At 144, he does not need knockdowns. He needs clean counters, sharp shot variation, and the patience to let Garcia open first. Garcia’s finishing instinct is real, but it depends on rhythm. Stevenson breaks rhythm. He resets his feet, gives you a different look, then makes you lead again.

At 140, there are straighter roads with belts on the line. Isaac Cruz. Conor Benn. Unification talks without catchweight clauses buried in the fine print. Stevenson is lining up a commercial name that suits his range control and punch selection while keeping him high on the revenue board.

First comes Barrios. If Garcia secures that belt, 144 becomes viable business. If he falls short, Stevenson keeps the strap and keeps control of the terms.

Event Info

Date: Saturday, 7 pm ET / 12 am UK

Streaming platform: DAZN PPV

Venue: Las Vegas, Nevada

Fight card: Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia, WBC welterweight title

How to watch: Available on DAZN PPV via app and website