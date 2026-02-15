Ajagba vs Martin Live Updates: Time, Stream, Card

Main card begins 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+
Efe Ajagba faces former IBF belt holder Charles Martin tonight at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, with live results updating here as each fight concludes. The heavyweight main event is expected later in the broadcast window, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.
The preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main broadcast at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Ajagba typically works behind a long jab to keep opponents from stepping into range, while Martin does his best work when he can close distance and throw combinations that test conditioning over the full distance.
Official weights and result updates will be added as soon as they are confirmed.
Main Card (9 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Heavyweight: Efe Ajagba vs Charles Martin: Pending
Light heavyweight: Umar Dzambekov vs Ahmed Elbiali: Pending
Lightweight: Abel Mejia vs Jaybrio Pe Benito: Pending
Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Super welterweight: Leo Ruiz vs Casey James Streeter: Pending
Middleweight: Antonio Woods vs Mark Beuke: Pending
Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs Joshua Clark: Pending
Super bantamweight: Emiliano Alvarado vs Devin Gantt: Pending
Lightweight: Dariial Kuchmenov vs Jorge Lagunas: Pending
Ajagba will try to keep himself in punching position behind the jab, while Martin’s path usually depends on stepping inside and forcing exchanges early before stamina becomes a factor.
