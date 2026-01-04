Tyson Fury Reopens Comeback Talk With 2026 Announcement

The former heavyweight champion stepped away from boxing in January 2025 following a second points loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. That defeat came in a rematch for three of the four major world titles. Fury had previously questioned the judging in both bouts, describing the decisions as unfair at the time of his retirement.

Fury’s history of announcing retirement and later reversing course meant Sunday’s statement was met with limited surprise. He has returned before, most notably after a lengthy absence earlier in his career, and speculation around another comeback had been building in recent weeks.

That speculation increased over the holiday period when Fury posted training footage on social media. While the clip showed him back in the gym, his conditioning drew criticism from some fans, who noted similarities to his physical state during earlier comebacks. Fury has not fought since the Usyk rematch and has not confirmed a timeline for his return bout.

Fury has long been linked to a potential all British fight with Anthony Joshua. Plans had previously called for both fighters to take separate tune ups before meeting later in 2026. That scenario is now uncertain following a recent car accident in Nigeria that left Joshua injured and has halted his immediate plans.

If Joshua is unavailable, Fury could pursue other options. A third fight with Usyk remains possible, as does a title bout against Fabio Wardley, the current WBO titleholder. Fury has not commented publicly on his preferred path.

For now, Fury’s return remains open ended. No bout has been announced, no promoter has issued a statement, and no date has been attached. What is clear is that Fury has once again left the door open to continuing his career in 2026.