Ramirez, now 32, is coming off back to back defeats to Espinoza. The first was a narrow decision loss in December 2023. The second ended his championship run and stalled his career outright. His record stands at 14 wins and 3 losses, with nine stoppages, but the numbers do not explain the stall. The eye injury does. Recovery took longer than expected, and Ramirez has been working with the same specialist who treated Yordenis Ugás earlier in his career.

Those close to Ramirez have suggested a 2026 return is the aim. Cuban boxing outlets continue to describe him as a special talent whose professional results have never fully matched his amateur reputation. That reputation remains intact. Ramirez beat Shakur Stevenson in the amateurs and twice won Olympic gold. Even now, few question his skill level.

What is unclear is the direction.

Some fans continue to talk about a third fight with Espinoza. Others point to a potential meeting with Naoya Inoue, with both fighters linked to Top Rank. Those ideas remain speculative. No opponent has been named. No event has been scheduled.

Around him, movement continues. Andy Cruz has stayed active and moved quickly through the lightweight ranks, while William Scull has already secured a world title. Ramirez is not.