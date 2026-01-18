Billam-Smith has not fought since April, when he outworked Brandon Glanton over the distance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was his only appearance of the year and came after a long run as one of the central figures at Boxxer, where he held the WBO cruiserweight title and headlined stadium shows. His contract with the company expired at the end of 2025, and he has since returned to the gym with the aim of boxing again in the spring.

Shalom made clear that while Billam-Smith remains someone he would work with, the list of viable fights is short.

Massey is one option Shalom has already put forward. It is a domestic fight with clear positioning value and a name that broadcasters recognize. Massey was stopped by Opetaia in late 2024 but returned with a win in November and remains active at the level Billam-Smith now occupies.

Opetaia is the other name Shalom continues to mention. The Ring Magazine champion enjoyed a strong 2025 with three stoppage wins and has emerged as the division’s dominant figure. A fight with Opetaia represents the hardest possible assignment, but also the clearest one in terms of purpose.

Other possibilities have been dismissed. Billam-Smith declined a WBO interim title bout against Roman Fress after a purse bid, a fight Shalom said failed to interest broadcasters or buyers.

Billam-Smith remains ranked highly with all four sanctioning bodies despite his loss to Gilberto Ramirez in November 2024. The rankings keep him relevant, but Shalom’s comments suggest rankings alone are no longer enough.

For Billam-Smith, the path forward appears defined less by titles on paper and more by whether a fight still feels worth the physical cost. Massey and Opetaia are the only two names that pass that test.