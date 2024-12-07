Boxing Tonight: Navarrete vs. Valdez II & Espinoza vs. Ramirez 2 – Live Results

Emanuel Navarrete just reminded everyone why he’s the guy no one wants to share a ring with. In their Saturday night rematch, he made Oscar Valdez look out of his depth, finishing him off in the sixth round with a vicious left hook to the body. That WBO junior lightweight belt? Still his.

This wasn’t like their fight last August, where Valdez survived to hear the final bell. Nope, this time Navarrete wasn’t in the mood for overtime. Three knockdowns, including one in the first round, sealed the deal. Valdez had his moments, sure—but Navarrete’s awkward punches and relentless pressure made sure they didn’t last.

Well, that was unexpected! Rafael Espinoza once more got the better of Robeisy Ramirez, this time with a sixth-round TKO. The fight ended in bizarre fashion when Ramirez turned away, citing double vision, forcing the referee to call it off.

Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) already took Ramirez’s belt last December in a nail-biter that went the distance. But this time, no dramatic finish was needed. Ramirez, who was leading on two scorecards (48-47) but trailing on the third (49-46), couldn’t make it to the halfway point.

“I told you my left hand was new and improved!” Navarrete quipped after the fight. “Feels good to start the next chapter of my career like this.”

"We gave it our all, but he got me. No excuses—he beat me fair and square."

Robeisy claimed that he’d been elbowed in the fourth on his right eye, and when he took a final shot on that same eye in the sixth, he quit. He said he had double vision and was worried about his health.

It was a strange ending because Robeisy had controlled the fight through the five rounds, and looked like he was in control of the fight.

