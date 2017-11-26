Boxing News 24/7


Results: Barrera stops Valera; Gamboa – Sosa

- Leave a Comment

Sullivan Barrera (21-1, 14 KOs) of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Felix Valera (162, 13 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic scored knockdowns in the first round.

In the second round, Valera began to taunt Sullivan with his antics but Barrera countered with hard shots that put a quick end to the showboating. However, Barrera suffered a cut over his left eye that started to swell in the second round. Shortly after the bell rang to start the third round, Valera hit Barrera with a low blow that cost him a point on the judges’ scorecards.

Both fighters continued to trade hard shots over the next few rounds. In the sixth, the action continued to intensify and referee Mike Ortega deducted another point from Valera for hitting Sullivan with the second low-blow of the night. The low blows continued in the eighth and the referee took another point away from Valera. However, at the start of the ninth round, it was Barrera who lost a point for a low blow. This exciting grudge match continued into the tenth and final round with both competitors trading big shots. At the end of ten exciting rounds, the judges all scored the bout in favor of Barrera (98-88, 97-90 and 97-89).

READ  Results: Kovalev destroys Shabranskyy; Barrera & Gamboa win

“It was a tough, awkward fight,” explained Barrera. “I have beaten two of the three light heavyweights shown on HBO. I’m just waiting to finally get the opportunity I deserve.”

The live HBO telecast began with a controversial decision between Yuriorkis Gamboa (28-2, 17 KOs) of Miami, Florida and Jason Sosa (20-3-4, 15 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey. Despite a deducted point for holding in the tenth, Gamboa was declared the winner by majority decision after ten hard-fought rounds. The scorecards varied widely for this bout. One referee scored the contest 94-94. The other two judges scored the fight for Gamboa 95-93 and 96-92.

In the ring following the fight the two fighters had this exchange:

Gamboa: “I’m sorry I didn’t give you a better match. I only had 3 weeks to prepare.”

Sosa: “That’s boxing”

Gamboa: “You gave a great fight. You have a great heart.”

Sosa: “I was a fun fight. I took some breaks but I thought I did enough to win. I know I did enough to win the fight. I didn’t get hurt at all during the fight. I spar with middleweights so that was nothing.”

Gamboa: “It was a good fight. I didn’t have enough time to train. I only had three weeks. I didn’t have time to get ready. I needed 2 or 3 more weeks to lose the weight correctly. Of course the decision was good. I think I won every round. Except for the knockdown and the point deduction.”

READ  Yuriorkis Gamboa keeps his career alive – just; Gamboa awarded controversial decision win over Jason Sosa

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Results: Barrera stops Valera; Gamboa – Sosa

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
Video: A brief chronology of lineal heavyweight champions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MScEQESjKyU In the rich history of professional boxing, there have been many champions, especially in the last 30 to 40...

Close