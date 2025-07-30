Antonio Vargas Retains WBA Bantamweight Title After Wild Draw With Daigo Higa – Boxing Results

Fight fans in Japan, or those watching the card on TV, got a heck of a lot to digest in today’s second world title fight in the trio that will go down in total. In defence of his WBA bantamweight title, Antonio Vargas managed to keep his belt via an at times thrilling 12-round draw with local hero Daigo Higa. It was a fight that took its time to really get going, but once the fight did catch fire it was great to watch.

In the end, after being knocked down in round four and after scoring a potential fight-ender of a knockdown of his own in the 12th and final round, Vargas walked away as champ, the scores being identical on all three cards at 113-113, 113-113, 113-113.

Did Vargas get away with one in Japan?

It was a thriller over the course of the last quarter of action, and nobody could be sure who would win. Vargas is now 19-1-1 (11) and he has now been decked in each of his last three fights. Higa, who is no stranger to drawn verdicts, is now 21-3-3 (19) and some fans will be on his side, feeling he cannot get a break.

It was a slower than expected fight for the first few rounds, but Higa broke through and downed Vargas with peach of a left hook to the head in round-four. Vargas was hurt, no doubt about it, but the defending champ came back well in the round. Upon entering the second half of the fight, Higa was apparently winning the rounds, with Vargas being outworked.

Vargas rallies late, but was it enough?

But then, in a hectic round 12, Vargas found a massive punch to send Higa down and, it looked for a while, out. But Higa is some tough guy and back he got up. Vargas, so tired and guilty of doing a heck of a lot of holding during the later rounds – this to the point that both men went down in a heap in the final session, Vargas lucky not to have been docked a point for holding on so fiercely – could easily be looked at as a fortunate fighter today.

After the fight, Seiya Tsutsumi (with whom Higa has boxed two draws) got in the ring and the champion in recess called Vargas out. That fight could happen next, or maybe Vargas will run it back with the unlucky Higa.

Today’s fight had fans on the edge of their seats during those last few rounds.