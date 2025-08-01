Ryan Garcia’s De La Hoya Betrayal: “Worst Offer” and Rolly Rematch Handover Attempt Revealed

Ryan Garcia says he’s “moving on” from Golden Boy Promotions after he completes the one fight he has left on his contract with them. He believes that promoter Oscar De La Hoya doesn’t “respect” him, gave him “the worst offer” after his loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

Garcia states that De Hoya “tried” to give the rematch he wants against WBA welterweight champion Rolly to Raul Curiel.”

Oscar’s “Worst Offer”

“After the Romero fight, they gave me the worst offer you can ever imagine,” said Ryan Garcia to Ring Magazine. “Then Oscar tried to take my rematch with Rolly and give it to Raul Curiel.”

Why wouldn’t De La Hoya give the Rolly fight to the go-getter Raul Curiel? If he knew that Ryan had an injured hand that required surgery, hadn’t trained, and didn’t even try to win, why wouldn’t Oscar give the fight to Curiel? He’s 16-0 with 14 knockouts, still ambitious, not drinking, and missing weight.

“Oscar has no trust or faith in me. Great fighters lose, and they come back, rebuild, and get better. Look at all the times he lost and came back,” said Garcia.

Ryan’s comparison of his career to that of the former six-division world champion and 1992 Olympic gold medalist De La Hoya is pure ignorance. Yeah, De La Hoya came back from losses, but he was an entirely different type of fighter than Kingry. Oscar was a phenom during his best years, and he didn’t slack off at an early age, unlike Ryan.

De La Hoya Disrespect Claims

“Oscar doesn’t respect me. I don’t think he ever thought I was a good fighter,” said Garcia.

Why would De La Hoya “respect” Ryan? What is there to respect? His popularity is more built on social media, and fans are easily hooked nowadays based on how a fighter looks outside the ring rather than what they do in the ring. Garcia is another example of fans being hooked on celebrity-like fighters that can’t fight, and have careers that are built on beating fluff opposition.

Ryan isn’t capable of beating good fighters at 147. His victory over Devin Haney was more luck than anything. He would have lost if Devin had boxed him, and he’ll lose the rematch. That was Garcia’s Cinderella moment. Now, he’s back to being the mediocre fighter he always was.

“I have one more fight left with him, and that’s it. I want to move on,” said Garcia about his contract with Golden Boy ending in one more fight.

De La Hoya should hook Ryan up with the best fight he can get in his last bout with his company. Whoever it is, he’ll lose, and his value will plummet even further. Whoever wants to sign Garcia will need to have their eyes open, knowing that he has to be protected to keep him from losing.

Garcia’s Self-Proclaimed Stardom

“I have the star power, unlike others, and I am coming back with a vengeance. I am a great fighter and I can bounce back,” said Ryan.

Who is Kingry kidding? His “star power” is only outside the ring, and it’s short-lived. He can’t sell for long if he isn’t propped up by a promoter who must match him against tomato cans. If he gets his rematch with Rolly, he’ll lose even worse than last time.