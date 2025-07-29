One Great Speaks On Two Other Greats: James Toney On Why Roy Jones Ranks Above Floyd Mayweather

It seems Roy Jones is still bristling, at least somewhat, over the way fellow great Floyd Mayweather recently clapped back at him, this for having the nerve to say how, in his opinion, Sugar Ray Leonard would have bested Mayweather had the two fought in their prime.

Not too long after Jones had expressed his opinion when speaking with yet another great in Andre Ward, Floyd posted a video of himself sitting in front of a TV with footage of non-stop Jones KO losses playing on a loop.

Mayweather vs. Jones: Who’s Greater?

Jones bit at Mayweather’s bite, with the former multi-weight king telling Mayweather he “knows where I’m at.” Jones seemed – and still seems – deadly serious in declaring his willingness and his ability to fight Floyd even now.

It’s been an interesting story, even if we all know the two all-time greats will never in fact glove up and fight at a combined age of over 100. Still, some experts have been joining in when it comes to the debate: who deserves to rank as the greater fighter, Mayweather or Jones.

One man who fought Jones and says Floyd stole his shoulder roll moves from him, is James Toney. And Toney put in his two cents on the whole Jones Vs. Mayweather thing. Toney didn’t hesitate when he was asked by Fight Hype which of him is the greater fighter of the two.

Toney Favors Roy Jones Legacy

“Roy Jones,” Toney said when asked who ranks as the overall greater fighter. “The reason why is because Roy fought everybody [he fought when they were] in their prime. Floyd fought everybody [he fought] after they were in their prime,” Toney said. “He waited five years to fight Pacquiao! Yeah, he [Pacquiao] might have been younger [than Mayweather], but he’d had more wars. Look, by all means, I love both of ’em [Mayweather and Jones], and if they do fight, it is what it is. If you still have people to fight, in the centre of the ring, you’re gonna fight. That’s the bottom line. I’ll fight anyone, and that’s today – if you still want it, you can get it.”

Come to think of it, maybe asking a born fighter like Toney who would win between two fighters who are very much from his era was a bad idea, as it was only going to light yet another fire under “Lights Out.” Even now, after all he’s done and at his age of 56, Toney still has the urge.

But as far as Jones and Mayweather are concerned, is Toney right when he says Jones ranks as a greater fighter than Mayweather? Count me in with those people who agree with Toney here. In his “Superman” prime – from 1993 to 2003 – Jones really was untouchable.

Assessing Jones’ Greatest Victories

W12 James Toney – in his prime

KO 1 Montell Griffin – in his prime

KO4 Virgil Hill – very close to still being in his prime

W12 Reggie Johnson – in his prime

KO 2 Thomas Tate – in his prime

W12 Bernard Hopkins – yet to reach his prime

W12 Mike McCallum – past his prime

W12 John Ruiz – in his prime

Analyzing Mayweather’s Top Wins

KO10 Diego Corrales – in his prime

W12 Jose Luis Castillo (rematch) – in his prime

W12 Oscar De La Hoya – past his prime

W12 Manny Pacquiao – past his prime

W12 Juan Manuel Marquez – past his prime

W12 Canelo Alvarez – yet to reach his prime

W12 “Sugar” Shane Mosley – past his prime

W12 Miguel Cotto – (slightly) past his prime