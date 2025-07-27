Claressa Shields dominates again: Is there anyone left who can give her a real fight?

The self-proclaimed “G.W.O.A.T.” did it again last night in Detroit. Claressa Shields, so far and away more talented than just about any female rival to have stepped into the ring with her, dominated yet another challenger, this time in shutting out a game but outclassed Lani Daniels.

Shields, like Daniels, really just a light-heavyweight, retained her unified heavyweight titles with a wide decision win, the scores being lopsided at 100-90, and 99-91, 99-91. Shields is now 17-0(3), while Daniels falls to 11-3-1(1).

Shields boxed brilliantly last night, and she was almost untouchable; literally so in the opening two rounds, when Daniels failed to land a single punch. It was Shields who was coming forward in the early going of the fight, with challenger Daniels opting to box in the backfoot. Shields closed the gap soon enough, though, and her right to the head was getting home, along with some body shots that served to slow Daniels down and leave her breathing heavily.

Has Shields outgrown women’s boxing?

In the later rounds, this to Daniel’s credit, it was Shields who was backing up, fighting on occasion off the ropes. Daniels remained game throughout the full 10 rounds. Shields, however, not only outboxed her foe, she also outlanded her in every round other than the final round. By this stage, Shields of course knew she had the fight in the bag, and so it proved.

Now, moving forward, what else is there for Shields, who at age 30 is still around her peak, to do? Can anyone give her a tough test let alone actually defeat her? Shields’s dominance – which could be argued is down to two factors, these being her undeniable brilliance along with the fact that the talent pool she is operating in is pretty shallow – looks set to continue.

Will Laila Ali dust off the gloves?

Shields is now so desperate for a big fight, for a big challenge, she is calling out Laila Ali, who isn’t that far off age 50 and has been inactive for years. Speaking after the fight, Shields said “anyone can get it” in her next fight or fights.

“I want to make the biggest and best fights,” Shields said.

Another name mentioned as a possibility for Shields is Franchon Crews-Dezurn in a rematch. But again, is there anyone out there you would be willing to bet on handing Shields her first pro defeat? That return fight with Britain’s Savannah Marshall now looks destined never to happen, and this is a shame as Marshall did at least push Shields somewhat in their heavily hyped fight off a few years back.

The way she’s going, Shields will be retiring with a zero at the end of her record

