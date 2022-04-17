Oscar De La Hoya Offers Isaac Cruz A Cool $1 Million To Fight Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya has offered “Pitbull” Isaac Cruz a cool $1 million payday to get it on with his fighter Ryan Garcia next. De La Hoya watched the 23-year-old Mexican steam-roll clean through a badly faded Yuriorkis Gamboa on last night’s Spence-Ugas card and the promoter put it out there that he wants Cruz to fight Garcia next.

“I’m ready to make @RyanGarcia Vs Isaac Cruz vamos Mexico!” De La Hoya wrote in social media.

And:

“1 million dollars Isaac Cruz @RyanGarcia let’s go!”

This is a solid match-up of the highest order and we fans would for certain take it. Garcia, 22-0(18), and Cruz, 23-2-1(16) have engaged in a war of words and the fight has been in the pipeline, so to speak, for some time now. It makes sense for the next fight for both men. Garcia returned from a long layoff to score a wide decision over an unfortunately negative Emmanuel Tagoe earlier this month, while Cruz had nothing much to beat last night with Gamboa.

Together, Garcia and Cruz could give us a good fight, maybe even a great fight. Garcia has made it clear he wants it, while Cruz wants all the top dogs at 135 pounds. Let’s see if Cruz accepts De La Hoya’s 1 million bucks offer. Why wouldn’t Cruz take it?

As Garcia said after his win over Tagoe, “everyone else [at 135 pounds] has a fight.” Garcia was referring to the fact that the other major players at lightweight – George Kambosos, Devin Haney, Tank Davis, Vasily Lomachenko (who is fighting a real fight in war-torn Ukraine) are currently engaged. For sure, a Garcia-Cruz fights makes a whole lot of sense.

The 135-pound division really is buzzing right now – with Kambosos-Haney set for June and, before that, Tank Davis against Rolly Romero set. A Garcia-Cruz fight would serve to get things buzzing even more. So who do you think wins if Cruz and Garcia do go to war later this year?