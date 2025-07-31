Ricardo Sandoval And Kenshiro Teraji Gave Us A Great Fight, Will They Give Us A Rematch?

It proved to be yet another great night in Japan yesterday, as three lower-weight world title fights went down. The highlight, for a few reasons, was the headline act between defending two-belt flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraji and challenger Ricardo Sandoval.

Not only was it a great fight, tense, dramatic, and close all the way; we also saw the crowning of a new world champion – a man who so, so deserved his triumph. Sandoval, who refrains from trash-talk of any kind, who is instead respectful, as is Japanese hero Teraji, said after his decision to win that it all came after years and years of hard work.

Teraji vs. Sandoval Rematch?

Getting up from a heavy Teraji right-hand knockdown in the fifth round, Sandoval boxed the fight of his career in dethroning “The Amazing Boy,” a two-weight world champion who has been engaging in nothing but world title fights for years. The tough fights certainly proved a factor in Teraji’s loss yesterday, but nothing can be taken away from Sandoval; he boxed brilliantly.

It was close, at least it should have been, but one simply unfathomable card somehow had new champ Sandoval winning by a 117-110 margin, this when the other two judges had it 115-112 for Sandoval and 114-113 for Teraji. But ultimately, the right man won.

The question now is, will these two warriors – who met up and showed plenty of mutual respect after their war – fight a return bout? It was a great one in Yokohama, and to repeat, it was mighty close. As such, a rematch is warranted.

Potential Boxing Trilogy

Sandoval, aged 26 and now 27-2(18) could prove to be a champion who sticks around for a considerable amount of time the way 33 year old former ruler Teraji did. But as great as Teraji is, he can never be written off. Might Teraji, 25-2(16) and his only other loss avenged by KO, get his revenge if he and Sandoval do meet again?

Could we even see the sport’s next classic trilogy with these two superb little giants? How much has future Hall of Famer Teraji got left?