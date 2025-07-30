Kyosuke Takami Stops Erick Rosa In The Tenth Round To Win WBA Light-Flyweight Title – Boxing Results

Today in Japan, in what was the first of a trio of world title fights, a new Japanese star was born, this as Kyosuke Takami, in just his tenth pro fight, stopped fellow unbeaten warrior Erick Rosa in the 10th round to take the WBA 108-pound title. It was a good fight, if a mostly one-sided fight that was dominated, more than somewhat surprisingly, by 23-year-old Takami.

The end came in round 10, this after Takami had sent Rosa crashing down into a corner post. Rosa got back up, but he was hanging on for dear life and, after being bundled down a short time later in the round, referee Mark Nelson waved the fight off. Time was 2:48 of the session and Takami is now 10-0 (8). Rosa, who was making the first defence of his title, lost his belt and unbeaten record and he is now 8-1 (2).

How did Takami dismantle the champion so easily?

“Mini Pacman,” as Rosa is known, had a decent opening round, but after that it was pretty much all Takami. The young challenger, two years the younger man, really did belt Rosa with some hurtful shots throughout, his left hook to the head, his right hand, his uppercuts, and Takami’s draining, sickening body shots taking their toll on the game southpaw from the Dominican Republic who was boxing his Japanese debut.

Takami was a revelation today, and he could go on to become a real pound-for-pound star. It’s still early days, but to have won a world title in just 10 fights shows you something. Takami show-boated at times, he made Rosa get wild, and the challenger looked to be enjoying himself in there.

Can Takami lead Japan’s “little men” era?

The hard, accurate shots of Takami finally broke Rosa down in the 10th, and a big right sent him tumbling to the mat. Rosa showed heart in trying to fight back, but he was a beaten man. Nelson’s stoppage was absolutely the right call.

The little men of the sport from Japan really are dominating right now, and Takami is the latest addition. Fans who saw Takami go to work today will be looking forward to his next fight, his first title defence.