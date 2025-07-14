On This Day: When The Great Roberto Duran’s Incredible Career Finally Came To An End

It’s fair to say that not too many fighters box over the spell of five decades, but this is just what the great Roberto Duran did. The Panamanian legend went pro in February of 1968, this at the age of just 16, and “Hands of Stone” boxed his final fight in July of 2001, this at the advanced age of 50. And, even more remarkably, Duran would have fought on if he had not suffered injuries in a car crash shortly after what in fact turned out to be his last fight.

Duran, who gave us so many special fights, who gave us so many great performances and who conquered the world at four weights – lightweight/welterweight/light-middleweight/middleweight – finally exited with an amazing 103-16(70) record.

Duran’s last fight came against Hector Camacho, this in a rematch of a close fight that had taken place five years earlier. Duran lost a 12-round unanimous decision in a middleweight fight with Camacho, this in June of 1996, and plenty of people felt Camacho had been very lucky on the scorecards.

Now, at age 39, Camacho was fighting Duran up at super-middleweight, the fight actually agreed for a catch-weight of 163 pounds. The fight took place in Denver, Colorado, and it was dubbed ‘Legends Collide.’ Camacho was 73-4-2(35), while Duran was 103-15(70). In typical Duran fashion, Roberto insisted that he was the only legend and that Camacho was a “clown.”

“This guy’s a clown, he’s no legend,” Duran said. “There’s only one legend. That’s me.”

Camacho fired back at Duran.

“Being at 50 years old, he wants to go on and do miracles,” Camacho said of his rival. “He ain’t done miracles before. He sure ain’t going to do miracles now.”

As it turned out, “Macho Camacho” was right. It was a relatively one-sided fight, with Camacho’s speed proving to be the key factor. Camacho piled up points round after round, with Duran being unable to nail him. And Duran grew visibly tired in the middle of the bout. There would be no “No Mas,” however, and Duran fought to the final bell. The scores were wide, apart from on one somewhat unfathomable card. It was 118-108, 118-108, and a far too close 114-112, all for Camacho.

Duran said the high altitude in Denver contributed to his loss.

In October of that year, Duran needed life-saving surgery after being involved in a car crash in Argentina, and he announced his retirement from boxing a short time later. It’s a cliché, sure, but we will never see another Roberto Duran in the ring. Not ever.

The greatest lightweight ever? Most experts say Duran holds the distinction. One of the top-10 greatest fighters ever pound-for-pound? Duran is featured on many a list.