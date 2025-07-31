Bradley Predicts Benavidez Firepower Overwhelms Yarde in November 22nd DAZN PPV Clash

Tim Bradley expects the WBC light heavyweight champion, David Benavidez, to have too much firepower for Anthony Yarde when they meet in the main event on DAZN PPV on November 22nd.

Bradley Predicts Yarde Rout

Bradley thinks Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) will give Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) something to think about early, but then it’ll turn into a rout with the volume punching from the Mexican Monster being too much for him.

“I think he was 20 years old or something like that. So, the talent is there, and he’s got a killer mindset too. He’s got the volume and the hand speed. He’s a tough opponent to deal with. He’s got that toughness, too—that grit, that determination,” said Tim Bradley on his channel, discussing what David Benavidez has going for him in his title defense against Anthony Yarde fight on November 22nd.

“Yarde, we’ve seen him in the past. We know what he does. Those flashy combinations. He tries to counter-punch and gets hit with right hands and left hooks. But too many muscles, man,” said Bradley about Yarde. “This isn’t a modeling contest. This is a fight. You’re going to see a glaring difference when it comes to the body.”

Yarde is fast for someone with a lot of muscles. What gives him problems is when he gets near the championship rounds. He fades badly and throws arm punches. But his punching power is such that very few of his opponents are able to drag him into the later rounds.

Benavidez’s “Flab”

“He looks like he’s going to punch through a wall [Yarde], and the other dude [Benavidez] has got some flab on him. He looks like a swimmer. He’s going to swim all up on Yarde’s [backside],” said Bradley.

With Yarde’s punching power and Benavidez’s habit of posting in front of his opponents, throwing nonstop combinations, he’s got a chance of knocking him out. Benavidez developed that bad habit of unloading on his opponents due to the tomato cans that his promoters had matched him against at 168.

Benavidez was essentially a light heavyweight for years when he was fighting at super middleweight. The size advantage and the weak opposition that he fought allowed him just to throw nonstop punches.

Since moving up to 175, Benavidez has stuck with that same style and has taken a lot of punishment in his two fights in the weight class against Oleksandr Gvozdyk and David Morrell. He was hurt in both fights. So, you can’t rule out a knockout for Yarde if Benavidez continues to fight recklessly.