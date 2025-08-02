Boxing Tonight: Duarte – Sims and Prograis – JoJo Diaz – Live Results from Chicago

Oscar Duarte (29-2-1, 23 KOs) meets Kenneth Sims (22-2-1, 8 KOs) in a 50-50 clash in the light welterweight division tonight at the University of Illinois in Chicago. The hometown fighter, Sims, predicts that he’s going to whoop Duarte and humiliate him.

(Credit: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy)

Duarte-Sims Live Stream Details

The event will be streamed live on DAZN beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The ringwalks for Duarte-Sims are around 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT.

Former two-time 140-lb champion Regis Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) and Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz (34-7-1, 15 KOs) are fighting in the co-feature in a 10-round contest. It’s a fight that could steal the show tonight because both fighters like to mix it up. There won’t be any running from them like we might see from Kenneth Sims in the main event.

Fights Tonight

Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr.

Regis Prograis vs. Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Kareem Hackett

Joshua Edwards vs. Cayman Audie

Yair Gallardo vs. Quinton Rankin

Prograis, Jo Jo Diaz Fight

Prograis, 36, admits that he needs the win after going 0-2 in his last two fights. He believes that his fight with ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz is a “crossroads” clash, and he feels it can steal the show. Both fighters are in a must-win situation, so they’re not going to play it safe, hoping to win a decision.

Regis says he doesn’t care if fans count him out after his recent defeats. He views fans as fickle, with them having a love-hate relationship with fighters. He believes that he can win their support with a victory tonight against ‘Jo Jo.”

What’s essential for the former WBA and WBC light welterweight champion Prograis is that he says he’s trained hard for the contest. Indeed, he looked in superb shape at the weigh-in last Friday.

Golden Boy promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, chose Chicago to take advantage of the fan appeal that Sims has in the city. He feels it’s an excellent atmosphere for boxing in the big city.