Zayas’ Title Reign Begins with Ortiz Jr. Accusations of a “Gift”ed Belt

Xander Zayas got WBC interim 154-lb champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. angry on social media on Friday, saying he hasn’t “accomplished anything” during his career. Earlier, Vergil had referred to Xander as “food,” letting his followers know that he saw him as an easy mark.

Title Legitimacy Questioned

Last Saturday night, Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs) captured the vacant WBO junior middleweight title by beating Jorge Garcia by a one-sided 12-round unanimous decision in New York City. To some fans, Xander, 22, had been put in a perfect situation by his promoters at Top Rank to win an easy belt against a fighter that had no business being ranked #2.

“I’m 22 years old and champion of the world. He’s 27 years old and hasn’t accomplished anything,” said Xander Zayas on social media, reacting to Vergil Ortiz Jr. calling him “Food.”

Surprisingly, Ortiz Jr. hasn’t ever fought for a world title during his nine-year professional career. His promoters at Golden Boy, while excellent at their job, haven’t been as skilled as Xander Zayas’ promoters at Top Rank at working the sanctioning bodies, knowing how to move him into an ideal situation. Xander was guided like a chess piece, maneuvered into the perfect spot to capture a world title.

The reality is, Zayas wouldn’t have won a world title last Saturday if he had to fight these other 154-lb champions:

Terence Crawford: WBA

Bakhram Murtazaliev: IBF

Sebastian Fundora: WBC

Vergil Ortiz Jr: WBC interim

Yoenis Tellez: WBA interim

Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s Rebuttal

“Xander Zayas, let’s keep everything 💯 you got a gift! You can say all you want that I haven’t achieved anything, but I’ve proved more than you have. If I had won my world title against your opponent, they would be tearing me to shreds rn. It’s okay for you, though, because you’re young, and there’s not a whole lot expected out of you right now. We’re at different levels. Enjoy the belt while you have it,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. on X.