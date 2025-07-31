The Biggest Fight Of His Career Awaits Dave Allen.......If He Can Beat Arslanbek Makhmudov

The Dave Allen story, already a quite fascinating one, could go on and reach genuine fairytale status over the coming months. For if Allen – coming off that big knockout win in May win over Johnny Fisher – beats Russian giant Arslanbek Makhmudov (the fight set to be announced imminently, likely for Sheffield in October), he will be given a “massive fight.”

So said Eddie Hearn when speaking again with IFL TV. Allen picked Makhmudov from a list of fighters Hearn presented him with, and “The White Rhino” says the fight scares him, to the extent that he will train as hard as can be in order to win. The Makhmudov fight is a big one all by itself for Allen, and a win would be huge for the man from Doncaster. Hearn said a win would lead to a fight with Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder, or even Anthony Joshua.

Hearn’s “Massive Fight” Promise

“I’ve given him a list of fighters. He’s chosen the biggest puncher and the most dangerous one on the whole list. And he goes, ‘What will happen?’ And I said honestly, if you beat this guy, you will land Parker, AJ, Wilder.” Hearn said. “You will get a massive fight. Probably a seven-figure fight if you win this fight. And he goes, ‘I’m in.’”

So, again, what a truly amazing story it would be if Allen were to beat Makhmudov and then a former world champion in either Joshua, Parker, or Wilder!

Allen, 24-7-2(19) would achieve genuine “Real life Rocky” type status with wins over Makhmudov and then an AJ, a Wilder or a Parker. There was a time when Allen, now aged 33, was unable to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title. Now, in two fights, Allen could be on top of the world. Well, almost. But can Allen do it; can he beat Makhmudov, 20-2(19), and then one of the three big names Hearn teased him with?

Can Allen Beat Makhmudov?

Boxing can be a cruel sport, and Allen, a guy who is ever so easy to root for, could be brought crashing back down to earth in October when he fights Makhmudov, a beast of a man who can prove unstoppable if he is allowed to get on top in a fight. Allen’s job is to push Makhmudov back, give him flashbacks from the Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello fights, and pull off the biggest win of his career. So far…….