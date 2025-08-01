DAZN Official Weights: Duarte – Sims and Prograis – Diaz Jr – on Saturday in Chicago

Kenneth Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) weighed in at 139.8, while Oscar Duarte (29-3-1, 23 KOs) came in at 139.8 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in for their 12-round main event fight on DAZN this Saturday, August 2nd, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

(Credit: Cris Equeda/Golden Boy)

It’s a 50-50 fight between these two. Duarte, 29, is younger and the far better puncher. However, Sims, 31, has the advantage in skills and mobility. His ability to move around the ring will play a factor in the fight. If he’s as stationary as he was in his last couple of fights, Duarte could overwhelm him with his offense.

Saturday’s Duarte-Sims event will be shown on DAZN beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Sims Jr. vs. Duarte: Weigh-in Results

Oscar Duarte 139.8 vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. 139.8

Regis Prograis 142 vs. Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz Jr. 142.2

In the co-feature, former two-time light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) takes on former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz Jr. (34-7-1, 15 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Neither fighter can afford to lose this fight if they want to keep what’s left of their careers moving ahead.

“He can make it easy for himself or make it rough for himself. Sims by far has the better skills, but Duarte has a better motor,” said Tim Bradley on his channel. “Sims is a better combination puncher. It depends on where the fight is fought at. Although Sims does have skills on the inside, you’ve got the powerhouse Duarte. That’s where he’s going to excel in that department.”

Sims didn’t do a good job of keeping the journeyman Kendo Castaneda off of him with his attempts to move around the ring. Castaneda easily walked him down, forcing Sims to brawl. Ultimately, he got the better of Kendo, but it wasn’t easy. It’s going to be a lot harder to do the same thing to Duarte because he’s a better puncher and won’t back off.

Oscar Duarte: Punching Power Analysis

“Duarte is one of those fighters that looks for opportunities to start pouring it on,” said Bradley. “When you start to look for a rest, he’ll rush and he’ll attack you. Sims has got to be ready for all of that. Duarte has got heavy hands to. This is going to be a style clash that makes for a good fight.

“This is a fight that Sims can win, but it’s not going to be easy. It’s never easy when you have a pressure guy. If you don’t have the power to keep him off, he’s going to get inside. You’re going to have to be moving around the ring and getting your distance. Get on that bike, moving and dancing and getting out of the way. You can win the fight that way, Sims,” said Bradley.