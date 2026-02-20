Barrios vs Garcia and Undercard Preview and Prediction

Mario Barrios is a good fighter with fundamentals and experience that could serve him well. Barrios hasn’t shown all that much power at 147. At 140, Mario had a long streak of scoring knockdowns and stoppages. Can Barrios use the ring, reach, and height to keep Garcia at the end of his punches? Will Ryan get caught with his chin in the air trying to land his potent left hook? Will Barrios switch stances to keep Garcia guessing?

Neither guy comes in red hot in recent outings, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we get a good fight considering both boxers’ backs are to the wall in a sense. Barrios is right around +200 on the money line. Garcia by KO is +115 and +220 by decision. Barrios can be had for +380 via decision and +540 by KO. This boxing podcaster’s main interest in the headliner revolves around the unknown.

My Official Prediction is Ryan Garcia by decision.

Which Undercard Fight Steals the Night?

As far as the Pay-Per-View undercard goes, I am very intrigued by Gary Antuanne Russell vs Andy Hiraoka. Let’s see how much power Andy has at the top level of junior welterweight. If Andy has enough pop, it will at least somewhat slow down the normally aggressive, at times overly aggressive, Russell. Head movement and a tight guard will be needed along with a jab or lead punch as Gary Antuanne makes his way inside. Don’t blink; this should deliver for boxing fans. Russell by decision at +132 is the best bet. A late TKO for Russell is on the table as well.

My Official Prediction is Gary Antuanne Russell by decision.

Richardson Hitchins vs Oscar Duarte: Hitchins will need to be first, a spot he generally thrives in. His jab and pot shot ability should be too much for Oscar. However, this week we heard lots of talk from Hitchins about standing in the pocket and banging it out. If Oscar is allowed to make this into anything resembling a brawl, it will get dicey for Hitchins. Duarte is a swarming combination puncher. Oscar excels during exchanges and can counterpunch up close. -210 for Richardson by decision is the best bet.

My Official Prediction is Richardson Hitchins by decision.

Frank Martin vs Nahir Albright: Nahir is a live dog sitting around +260 all the way up to +290 on some betting books. Albright has only 7 knockouts in 17 wins but has never been stopped and gave highly regarded Keyshawn Davis a competitive fight. The times that bout was fought in the middle of the ring, a place Martin prefers to do plenty of his work, Albright was finding some success. Nahir has a habit of reaching with his punches, which should fall right into Martin’s wheelhouse. After Frank’s first loss as a pro to Gervonta Davis, Martin was out of the ring far too long. Frank did manage to get a win in December, so the rust should be all the way off.

My Official Prediction is Frank Martin by decision.

Side Note: During the afternoon in the states on DAZN, the rematch between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington is a coin-toss prediction. Warrington was leading on the cards in their first meeting only to get stopped. Also, Ishmael Davis vs Bilal Fawaz is 50-50. On Sunday, Claressa Shields takes on Franchón Crews-Dezurn in a rematch dating back to the two-time gold medalist’s pro debut.

My Picks: Wood by KO, Shields by decision, and Davis by decision.

