The vacancy itself is recent. Terence Crawford relinquished the belt following his retirement in December, opening a path that, at least on paper, should have moved quickly. Canelo Alvarez was the first name attached to the opening but passed while recovering from elbow surgery. Munguia, ranked just below, was the next option. He has now declined as well.

On paper, the situation is straightforward. A title is available. A top-ranked contender is ready. In practice, the problem is the opponent. Fighters and promoters are already treating Iglesias as untouchable. They don’t want him.

Munguia’s decision follows a familiar pattern. Outside of his loss to Canelo in 2024, his career has been managed carefully. He has usually entered fights as the favorite, taking steps that carried limited downside. A fight with Iglesias would have broken that pattern, placing him in a role he has rarely faced.

With Munguia out, the IBF is expected to look toward other ranked contenders, including Pavel Silyagin and Bruno Surace. Elsewhere in the division, Hamzah Sheeraz has been ordered to face Diego Pacheco for the vacant WBO title, while Callum Simpson is coming off a recent knockout that could affect his immediate availability.

The title remains vacant, but the IBF has yet to secure an opponent for Iglesias. Several names are available on paper, but none have accepted so far.

For Iglesias, the position is unchanged. He remains ready, ranked, and waiting. What he does not control is whether anyone decides that the belt is worth the risk of facing him.