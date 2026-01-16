IBF Contacts Silyagin About Vacant Title Fight With Iglesias

Iglesias, a Cuban southpaw based in Berlin, is represented by Eye of the Tiger Management. Silyagin is promoted by RCC Boxing.

The opening emerged after England’s Troy Williamson was ruled unavailable due to a rematch clause tied to his December knockout win over Callum Simpson. Simpson exercised the clause shortly after the fight, with the rematch now targeted for May in the UK.

Williamson’s removal from consideration prompted the IBF to move down the rankings. Silyagin, currently rated seventh, was next in line among eligible contenders.

Several higher-profile names were unavailable. Hamzah Sheeraz is considering title offers at junior middleweight. Jaime Munguia is in discussions regarding a WBA title fight. Saul Alvarez is not expected to return until September and is not pursuing this belt.

Silyagin has fought exclusively in Russia since turning professional in 2020. His lone setback came in a September 2023 draw against Evgeny Shvedenko. He has since won three straight bouts, most recently a ten-round decision over Pablo Exequiel Corzo in July.

Iglesias secured mandatory status with an eighth-round stoppage of Vladimir Shishkin last September in Montreal.

The IBF title became vacant following Terence Crawford’s retirement in December. Of the four super middleweight belts he relinquished, only the IBF and WBC remain unassigned. The WBA title was transferred to Jose Armando Resendiz on January 1 after his interim elevation.