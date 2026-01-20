That knockout has come up repeatedly in Davis’ recent interviews. Lemos, a shorter opponent who dropped down from light welterweight to meet Davis at 135 pounds, was stopped early. Davis has leaned on that performance when asked about Ortiz, suggesting the outcome will be similar.

The situations, however, are different. Lemos entered the fight after cutting weight and giving up size, while Ortiz has spent years competing against full-sized lightweights and junior welterweights. Ortiz has never been knocked out as a professional and has gone the distance with elite opposition, including close losses to Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez that many observers felt could have gone his way.

Davis has not backed away from his prediction.

“It’s a fun matchup. The fans are buying into it,” Davis said in an interview with Fight Hub TV. “They’re like, ‘I actually like this.’ That kind of gets me more excited. I just can’t wait until I knock him out on January 31st.”

The bout will mark Davis’ debut at 140 pounds. He enters after a run at lightweight that included wins over veterans such as Jose Pedraza and Denys Berinchyk, along with the Lemos stoppage that continues to shape expectations around his power. Critics have pointed out that several of those stoppage wins came against opponents who were older or smaller.

Ortiz brings a different profile. He is younger, has proven durable, and has shown comfort fighting at range for extended stretches. He has also remained composed under pressure when opponents have tried to force exchanges.

Not everyone has accepted Davis’ confidence at face value. In a previous bout, he was visibly shaken by Nahir Albright, a fighter not known for power. That moment has stayed in the background for those who believe Ortiz’ size and timing could present problems if Davis becomes overly aggressive.

Davis dismisses that concern and continues to stand by his words.

“The last time I said I was going to knock somebody out, they said there was no way,” Davis said. “And I did it in the second round.”

Whether that approach holds against a fighter who has never been stopped will be decided in the ring.