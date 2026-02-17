Speaking during an interview with Come and Talk 2 Me, Davis explained that his view of Gervonta changed after a remark related to his mental health, something he said he could not ignore.

“I was cool with you till he said like a mental health joke about me,” Davis said. “So, I don’t really respect you for real. But, um, you can fight, bro.”

The comment marked a clear break in how Davis now speaks about Gervonta, whom he had previously pursued as a major career opponent without personal hostility.

Respect broken

Davis made clear that the issue was not about fear or hesitation, but about respect and memory from their past interactions.

“You already knew what type time I was on,” Davis said. “Now that I’m in this position and I’m all grown up now, if you ever would give me a chance, bro, just be ready. I’m not one of those people you’ve been picking on.”

He went further, predicting a definitive outcome if the fight ever happens.

“You getting stopped,” Davis said. “You know what happened last time you sparred.”

Davis did not provide details of the sparring session, but his reference underscored his belief that he has already proven himself against Gervonta in private.

The tension adds another layer to a fight that has remained out of reach. Gervonta is one of boxing’s most established draws, headlining major events and controlling his own schedule. Davis, still early in his career, is attempting to position himself for those same opportunities at higher weight classes.

Davis has repeatedly called for the fight, saying he is willing to face any opponent who makes sense for his career.

“I’ll fight anybody, bro,” Davis said. “I really will fight him.”

For now, the fight remains a possibility rather than a plan. But Davis’s remarks made clear that his pursuit of Gervonta is no longer just about proving himself in the ring. It is also about settling something that he believes was made personal.