The decision stalls ongoing talks for a potential unification bout between Sandoval and WBO titleholder Anthony Olascuaga. That fight had been discussed for a March 15 date in Yokohama, Japan, but time constraints now make that outcome unlikely.

Sandoval holds the WBC flyweight title along with the WBA belt, which he won last July in Japan against Kenshiro Teraji. He has not fought since and has been weighing options for his first outing of 2026.

Yafai holds the WBC interim title. His status was restored after the WBC invalidated his June loss to Francisco Rodriguez, who later tested positive for the banned substance heptaminol. The result remains under review on the UK side, but the WBC ruled separately on Yafai’s standing.

With the consolidation order back in place, Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing are required to negotiate terms for Sandoval vs Yafai. If no agreement is reached, the matter is expected to move to a purse bid hearing, unless the WBC issues another ruling.