“April 4th, DB3 Promotions is throwing our own show in the arena,” Keyshawn said to KGTV. “Three black men coming together as brothers… We throwing our own promotion. One of the only fighters that’s doing it in the game.”

The pattern repeated. As the conversation moved from Garcia to Deon and then to the wider picture at 140, Davis kept circling back to his April 4 arena event and DB3 Promotions. He has long carried the nickname “The Businessman,” and this time he spoke like someone focused on ownership rather than urgency.

His answer on Richardson Hitchins was measured.

“I think he did what’s best for him,” Davis said. “I can’t speak for him.”

In a division where public pressure is often used to force fights, Davis declined to criticize a rival for pulling out. He framed it as a decision each fighter must make for himself.

His comments on Deon were firmer. “They been running,” Davis said. “His father told me to stand on my word and I ain’t get no response after that. They not standing on their word, but they calling out everybody else but me.”

There was also a flash of blunt honesty elsewhere. “I don’t like him for real,” Davis said when asked about another rival. “I would really fight him.”

Even then, Davis did not map out a next step. When asked what happens next for Garcia, he predicted a fight with Shakur Stevenson and said Garcia would “get his ass whooped,” placing himself outside the immediate picture rather than inside it.

At 140 and 147, the sport offers him opponents. The route is there. Davis, an Olympic silver medalist with clear ability, instead spent much of the exchange talking about running his own show and controlling his direction.

That may be smart. It also explains why he increasingly speaks like a businessman first and a contender second.