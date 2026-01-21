The Ring Title Debate Around Muratalla vs. Cruz

With Gervonta Davis effectively gone from the weight class and Shakur Stevenson chasing bigger money at 140, the lightweight picture has thinned quickly. Stevenson returning to face Andy Cruz, Abdullah Mason, or Jadier Herrera for smaller purses feels unlikely. Mason is still only 21. William Zepeda remains untested at the very top. Floyd Schofield has struggled to stay dependable, pulling out of multiple fights.

With that in mind, Muratalla versus Cruz stands out. Not because it’s perfectly timed, but because it’s actually happening.

Cruz enters the fight with only six professional bouts, yet that detail has done little to shape public opinion. His amateur pedigree and early pro performances have led many to treat him as the division’s standard-bearer already. In contrast, Muratalla’s championship status has not translated into widespread confidence. To much of the audience, he is defending a belt without being viewed as the man to beat.

Muratalla has leaned heavily on his experience advantage in the buildup, arguing that Cruz is being pushed too fast and that the difference will show once the fight stretches. “I do think it’s too soon for him,” Muratalla said this week. “Fight night you guys are going to see the difference.”

Fans haven’t bought that argument yet. The prevailing view is that Cruz is the sharper fighter right now, regardless of how few professional rounds he’s logged. That perception has flipped the usual dynamics of a title defence, leaving Muratalla in the rare position of having something to prove as the belt-holder.

That’s where the Ring title discussion keeps circling back in. If the division’s biggest names are unavailable, unwilling, or unreliable, then the fight that actually happens between two top-end lightweights starts to matter more than the belts attached to it. By that measure, Muratalla versus Cruz looks less like a routine defence and more like a quiet referendum on who really belongs at the top.

Muratalla may still be right that experience decides this once the rounds pile up. But heading into fight week, the reality is hard to miss. He’s the champion. Cruz is the favourite. And the stakes feel bigger than the belt he’s carrying.