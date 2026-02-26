“If you’re not scared, stop acting like it,” Davis said. “He don’t like no gritty fighters.”

Davis did not soften the point. He referenced Subriel Matias and himself, arguing that when the opponent brings pressure, volume, and physical grind, Hitchins tends to go in another direction. Duarte is not a safety-first opponent. He walks forward, throws in combinations, and forces exchanges whether you want them or not. Matias built his name by dragging opponents into hard rounds and keeping them there, and Davis is placing himself in that same conversation.

He also questioned how the Duarte situation was handled, saying that if weight or rehydration was the concern there were still ways to keep the fight on. In his view, once a dangerous opponent is signed, the expectation is to go through with it rather than look for alternatives, and that is the standard he says he applies to himself.

He pointed to his own schedule, noting that Gustavo Lemos presses and throws heavy while Edwin De Los Santos lets his hands go and forces you to defend or get clipped. Neither fight offered much room for control, and both required him to stand in at times and deal with incoming shots.

He has acknowledged that Hitchins can box, control distance and win rounds when he operates at his preferred pace. The question Davis is raising is whether that approach holds once the opponent closes space and forces exchanges that carry real danger, because skill alone does not determine who you agree to face.

At 140 pounds, those decisions shape how the division moves. The weight class includes punchers and pressure fighters who do not allow long stretches of comfort. If Davis is correct, certain matchups will continue to circle without landing. If he is wrong, he has positioned himself to be called out for it.

By taking the accusation public, Davis has ensured that the next step will be scrutinized. Whether Hitchins embraces the type of fight being described or continues along a different path, the spotlight is now fixed on the choice.