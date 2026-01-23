Andy Cruz expects Davis to win. He just does not sound convinced that Davis has changed.

Cruz and Davis are linked whether they want to be or not. Four amateur meetings. Four wins for Cruz. One Olympic final in Tokyo that settled the rivalry on the biggest stage. Cruz left with gold. Davis left with silver. Nothing since has shifted the order between them.

That history hangs over everything Cruz says about Davis.

“I think Jamaine Ortiz is a quality fighter,” Cruz told The Ring. “Technically, he’s very sound. But Keyshawn has a great amount of talent. If he prepares well, he should win.”

The condition is the point.

Davis has not fought in 11 months. That absence was not planned. His first title defense was scheduled for June in Norfolk, his hometown. He missed weight by more than four pounds. The fight was canceled on safety grounds. The belt stayed untouched. The card moved on without him.

The situation worsened the following night. Davis was involved in a locker room confrontation with Nahir Albright, who had just beaten Davis’ older brother Kelvin on the same show. The episode ended the weekend without a fight and without any sympathy.

Cruz noticed all of it.

“I was very disappointed in his behavior,” Cruz said. “An athlete needs to be professional both in and out of the ring. I don’t think he showed that last time.”

Cruz delivers criticism without drama. He always has. He speaks about Davis like someone who expected better and did not get it. He still jokes about it, calling Davis his “son,” a reference to their one-sided amateur series.

The joke works because the record supports it.

Cruz is focused this week on his own title fight against Raymond Muratalla in Las Vegas. That bout carries real consequences for his career. Still, Davis remains the most obvious future opponent. He sells. He talks. He keeps himself visible.

Cruz also sees what the promotion cannot cover.

“I think he needs to improve on his attitude,” Cruz said. “He has that arrogance about him. Maybe he underestimated opponents at times.”

That assessment fits how Davis has been moved since turning professional. He has been fast tracked. He has rarely been placed in situations where mistakes carried a price. June was different. The consequences arrived at once.

Saturday’s fight with Ortiz is about showing that those consequences landed.

Ortiz is not there to make Davis look good. He is disciplined. He stays in range. He forces opponents to work for rounds instead of moments. If Davis drifts, Ortiz will be there. If Davis cuts corners, it will show.

Cruz believes Davis can win. He also believes winning does not solve everything.

Davis has made it clear that he wants another fight with Cruz. Cruz does not dismiss the idea. He just frames it honestly.

“I’d say it’s a fight that he wants more than I want it,” Cruz said. “For any son, it’s always a dream to go one better than your father.”

That line gets laughs. It also lands.

For Davis, January 31 is not about chasing Cruz yet. It is about proving that the version of himself who missed weight and lost control is not the one walking into the ring again. Talent was never the issue. Discipline still is.