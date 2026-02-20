Andy Cruz ordered into IBF eliminator with Albert Bell, title path remains open

Cruz enters the eliminator with a record of 6-1 and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Muratalla on January 24 in Las Vegas. The fight marked Cruz’s first setback as a professional and showed the adjustments he must make against experienced opposition. Cruz had moments of success when he stood and exchanged, landing clean counters that marked up Muratalla’s face, but he spent long stretches moving and did not press the action consistently enough to secure rounds on the scorecards.

The eliminator puts Cruz one win away from another title fight. He enters this bout needing a stronger showing after falling short against Muratalla. Cruz showed he could land effectively when he stood his ground, but he will need to apply more consistent pressure over the full distance to secure victory and remain in position for another championship opportunity.

Bell enters the bout unbeaten through 28 professional fights and has positioned himself near the top of the IBF rankings since moving up to lightweight. The 33-year-old contender previously campaigned at junior lightweight before pursuing opportunities at 135 pounds and has remained active while working toward a title eliminator opportunity.

Both fighters now enter negotiations with the understanding that the winner will move into mandatory position for Muratalla’s IBF lightweight title, keeping Cruz within reach of another championship opportunity if he can secure the victory.