Crawford’s retirement in December 2025 changed the super middleweight picture. After defeating Alvarez, Crawford held the 168 lb undisputed titles, and his exit left several belts vacant. Alvarez’s absence since that fight has been partly due to elbow surgery, which ruled out a spring return and extended his recovery into the second half of the year.

The Crawford bout continues to shape how Alvarez’s next move is viewed. He faded late and was unable to impose himself as the fight progressed.

That performance has influenced how his return is being viewed, especially against fighters who can keep the work rate high late.

One possible route back to a title involves Jose Armando Resendiz, who was elevated to full WBA super middleweight champion following Crawford’s retirement. It’s a winnable fight for Canelo.

That option comes with a catch. The WBA has named Bektemir Melikuziev as Resendiz’s mandatory challenger, and that has to be dealt with first.

The decision to return in Riyadh, under his own promotional banner, signals a shift in how Alvarez is choosing to operate at this stage of his career. Until an opponent is named, the documentary serves as a look back, while the unanswered question remains how he positions himself in a division reshaped by retirement, vacancies, and his own recent defeat.