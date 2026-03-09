Sammy Contreras Lands Top Rank Deal After Mixed Amateur Run

Those results place him in an interesting position as he begins his professional career under the banner of Top Rank. The company already promotes lightweight prospects who achieved greater success in the amateur ranks, including Abdullah Mason and Emiliano Vargas, fighters who faced Contreras during their time in the U.S. amateur system.

Contreras, who represented Mexico at the youth level and later competed for El Salvador in the 2023 Pan American Games and the 2024 Olympic qualifiers, now looks to prove that his professional career can move in a different direction than his amateur results suggested.

He will make his first appearance since signing with Top Rank on March 21 when he faces Cesar Cantu in a scheduled six-round bout at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, California. The fight will stream on ProBox TV.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said the company believes Contreras can develop into a contender in the lightweight division.

“Sammy Contreras is a talented young lightweight with the ability to go very far in this sport,” Arum said. “His future is limitless. He has ties to multiple communities, and that will allow him to connect with a wide range of fans.”

For Contreras, the deal represents an opportunity to reset the narrative as he moves from the amateur circuit into the professional ranks and attempts to build a stronger professional record.