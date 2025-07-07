Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano III On Friday: Could It Be The Best Fight Of The Trilogy?

It really could prove to be quite the thrilling, excitement-filled weekend this coming Friday and Saturday. We will have the big show in New York on Saturday, with Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda going at it, with the co-feature that is Edgar Berlanga-Hamzah Sheeraz being a possible war in the making. But for lovers of red-hot, non-stop action, it could be that two female stars of the sport give us the best fight of the weekend.

This Friday, also in New York, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight their third fight, their trilogy fight. And it’s not too often that fans get all pumped up for a trilogy fight when one fighter holds a 2-0 edge over their rival. But although Taylor won the previous two fights (see wars) with Puerto Rico’s Serrano, both fights (see wars) were as close as you can get, with both ladies claiming victory at the end of the 10 sizzling sessions; so 20 great rounds in total.

Will Katie Taylor Convince the Judges Again?

Serrano is especially adamant that she won the second fight; the second fight that was so bloody and brutal. Serrano accused the Irish legend of using deliberate headbutts in the return fight, this something Taylor refutes. Taylor was actually booed by the crowd when the decision was announced in her favour after the fight that took place on the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson card, but Taylor, 24-1(6) said she only cares about what the judges think.

Taylor now only cares about getting the win, the third win over Serrano. And as so very evenly matched as these two modern greats are, we will almost certainly see another distance fight on Friday night. Can Serrano, 47-3-1(31) turn the tables and get the decision over Taylor this time, or will Katie again leave Amanda feeling she was hard done by by the scoring officials?

Can Amanda Serrano Secure the Trilogy Upset?

A KO or a stoppage either way does seem unlikely. But what is likely, indeed what is almost unavoidable, is that another absolute slugfest breaks out, perhaps as soon as bell-one sounds. As Serrano said recently, herself and Taylor “make magic together.”

“We make great fights together,” she said.

That’s an understatement. Strap in for another hectic 10 rounds of all-out war on Friday. Taylor is the pick here to edge Serrano once more, and once again the decision will fail to please everyone.

Friday’s card will be stacked with all-female co-features, and it really does promise to be an epic night for women’s boxing.

Full Fight Card – Taylor vs. Serrano 3

Katie Taylor (24-1) vs. Amanda Serrano (47-3-1) – 10 rounds, undisputed super lightweight championship

Alycia Baumgardner (15-1-1) vs. Jennifer Miranda (12-0) – 10 rounds, undisputed junior lightweight championship

Savannah Marshall (13-1) vs. Shadasia Green (15-1) – 10 rounds, IBF & WBO super middleweight titles

Ellie Scotney (10-0) vs. Yamileth Mercado (24-3) – 10 rounds, IBF, WBO & WBC junior featherweight titles

Cherneka Johnson (17-2) vs. Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1) – 10 rounds, IBF, WBC & WBO bantamweight titles

Chantelle Cameron (20-1) vs. Jessica Camara (14-4-1) – 10 rounds, WBC interim junior welterweight title

Ramla Ali (9-2) vs. Lila Furtado (11-2) – 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Tamm Thibeault (2-0) vs. Mary Casamassa (6-0) – 8 rounds, middleweight

Start Times