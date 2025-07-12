What Next For Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano?

The third fight between intense female rivals Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is in the books, and Irish star Taylor is now 3-0 over the Puerto Rican warrior. However, as all fans who tuned in last night, and as all those who watched the first two epic fights between these two know, the rivalry is in some ways not settled. It never will be. Again last night in New York, this the scene of the first Taylor-Serrano fight, Taylor edged her dance partner by razor-thin decision, by 10-round majority decision once again. Scores were 97-93, 97-93, and 95-95.

Taylor is now 25-1(6), while Serrano is now 47-4-1(31)

Why Taylor’s Trilogy Sweep Still Has Fans Debating

Have we ever seen a fighter be 3-0 over a rival yet have to listen to plenty of questions asking who really is the better fighter, who really won all three fights? That’s how superbly close Taylor and Serrano are matched, their respective skills and fighting qualities bringing out the best in each other. Really, if these two fought ten times, chances are high all ten fights would go to the scorecards. And chances are equally as high that Taylor would always seem to get the nod. Just.

Nobody should be using the word robbery in describing the decision wins that went to Taylor three times; the fights were mightily close and could have gone either way. That said, it’s impossible not to have some sympathy for Serrano. The 36 year old, three years younger than Taylor, has now fought her heart out for 30 rounds of warfare and she has nothing to show for it. Well, not quite nothing – Serrano will receive a hero’s welcome when she goes home, and rightly so. Serrano can also rest safe in the knowledge that she made some great nights of unforgettable boxing action with Taylor, and both ladies will go down in the history books.

How Both Fighters Could Shape Their Next Moves

But winning is the main thing, and Serrano came up short. You may or may not agree with the judges as far as the scoring of either of the three fights, but this intense rivalry is now over, and Taylor wins 3-0. So, what next for the two modern greats?

Last night’s fight was a more technical affair than the previous two all-out wars, and Taylor showed she is still sharp, her skills very much in place at the age of almost 40. Taylor may go on to outbox a few more opponents before she decides she is ready to retire. Taylor, though, was coy when speaking about what she might do next.

“I don’t know [if I’ll fight again], but I’m not fighting Amanda again, she hits too hard,” Taylor said in victory last night, smiling. “I thought I boxed very well and very smart tonight, she didn’t catch me as much as she did in the first two fights, and I’m delighted with the performance.”

Taylor could go on and face Chantelle Cameron in another trilogy fight, Cameron being the only woman to have ever defeated Taylor. We will have to wait and see. If Taylor wishes to walk away, that’s up to her and she has clearly done enough for the sport. The same goes for Serrano. There will be no fourth fight between these two, and both warriors have more than earned the right to do what they want to do next.