Tank Davis Faces a Physical Mismatch Against Jake Paul

Jake Paul’s manager, Nikisa Bidarian, said on Wednesday that he’s “still figuring out” if the fight with Gervonta Davis on November 14th will be a professional match that counts in the record books or an exhibition.

Exhibition or Pro Fight?

“We’re still figuring that out,” Nikisa Bidarian told ESPN about whether the fight between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis will be an exhibition. “Jake will definitely have to come down below his 200-pound weight that he’s been fighting at. I can tell you that we’re going to have a fight that will have a definitive outcome, whether by way of knockout or decision.”

It’s going to be difficult for fans to take the fight seriously if it’s ruled as one, based on the records. The fight would sell better if it were a non-exhibition match, but Paul is so much bigger than Davis that it won’t be seen as sporting by the fans. It’ll be viewed as entertainment.

“They’re going to look weird in the ring. Jake is 200+ lbs. The circus continues. This is why I can’t stand Jake Paul,” said Tim Bradley on his channel, reacting to the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight on November 14th. “It’s a payday out of this world. Tank Davis is saving PBC.”

Massive Size Mismatch Concerns

Seven divisions separate Tank Davis and cruiserweight Jake Paul. But even with a catchweight, bringing Paul to the 180s, it’s still going to be seven weight classes. Paul is too big to drain down to 175.

“Tank Davis, forget about Shakur. Forget about Abdulah Mason and these other guys. This is going to look weird, looking at Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul coming in 40 or 50 pounds heavier. This is dangerous for Tank,” said Bradley.

It’s not just the weight. The 6’1″ Paul is a lot taller than the 5’5″ Davis, and he’s going to have a massive reach advantage. If Paul chooses to use his reach, Tank will have a hard time getting past his jab. Tank has a lot of problems dealing with the size of the 6’0″ Mario Barios on June 26, 2021.

The situation was so dire in the latter rounds that Floyd Mayweather Jr. climbed up on the ring and gave Tank a pep talk. Jake Paul is 6’1″ and has a longer reach than Barrios did by five inches. It could be a problem for Davis dealing with Jake’s weight, height, reach, and power.