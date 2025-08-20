Nikita Tszyu Stops Ismaili in One Round to Claim WBO Inter-Continental Title – Boxing Results

On August 20, 2025, at Sydney’s ICC Exhibition Centre, Nikita Tszyu returned in devastating fashion. He stopped previously unbeaten Macedonian Lulzim Ismaili in the opening round, seizing the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight title and extending his perfect record to 11-0.

The fight ended brutally quick. Just over a minute in, Tszyu landed a clean left hand to the body, dropping Ismaili hard. The challenger struggled and could not continue into the second round, with reports later confirming a rib injury. “That’s the shot we worked on all camp,” Tszyu said ringside. “I knew if I landed it clean, it would end early.”

Michael Zerafa and Brock Jarvis Deliver Knockouts in Sydney

Michael Zerafa needed less than a round to dispatch Mikey Dahlman in their middleweight contest, showing sharpness and intent as he eyes bigger fights later this year.

Brock Jarvis, rebuilding his career after setbacks, kept momentum alive with a fourth-round stoppage of Sam Beck in their 71kg catchweight fight. Jarvis was in control from the start, mixing body shots with pressure to force the referee’s intervention.

Prospects Shine on the Undercard

Ahmad Reda dominated Bruno Tarimo over ten rounds to capture the Australian super lightweight title. Judges scored it 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93, underlining Reda’s control from start to finish. The win could push Reda into the WBO’s regional rankings.

Jasmine Parr continued her rise, stopping Efasha Kamarudin in round five of their super flyweight fight. Welterweight prospect Isaias Sette outworked Jacob Clenshaw over five rounds to earn a unanimous decision.

On the undercard, Ashleigh Heal marked her pro debut with a split-decision win at 75kg. Blair Geraghty halted Naki Saguba in the third, and heavyweight Brandon Grach made short work of Bensyn Pauga, closing the show inside the opening round.

Full Results

Nikita Tszyu def. Lulzim Ismaili — KO Rd 1 (WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight title)

Michael Zerafa def. Mikey Dahlman — KO Rd 1 (middleweight)

Brock Jarvis def. Sam Beck — TKO Rd 4 (71kg catchweight)

Ahmad Reda def. Bruno Tarimo — UD (Australian super lightweight title)

Jasmine Parr def. Efasha Kamarudin — TKO Rd 5 (super flyweight)

Isaias Sette def. Jacob Clenshaw — UD 5 (welterweight)

Ashleigh Heal def. opponent — SD (75kg debut)

Blair Geraghty def. Naki Saguba — TKO Rd 3

Brandon Grach def. Bensyn Pauga — KO Rd 1 (heavyweight)

All results confirmed via official event report and Boxing Australia.