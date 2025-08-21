Hamzah Sheeraz Gets Naseem Hamed’s Warning Before Possible Canelo Showdown

Britain’s Hamzah Sheeraz has always spoken incredibly highly, and respectfully, of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. Sheeraz, who may well have earned himself a shot at Canelo with his recent US debut of an impressive KO win over Edgar Berlanga, has often referred to Canelo as his boxing hero, or idol. But now, the mentality will have to change, and “Prince” Naseem Hamed has told Sheeraz so.

Sheeraz, who boxed his 168 pound debut in the fight with Berlanga in New York, spoke with The National, and the tall and talented fighter revealed how he has been getting some pointers from Hamed, this as he hopes for a massive fight against Canelo next year some time.

From Idol To Enemy – Sheeraz Told To Ditch Hero Worship

And as Sheeraz explained, Hamed told him that the hero-worship has to go out of the window if he wants to defeat Alvarez.

“[The Berlanga win] has definitely put me as the frontrunner for the Canelo fight next and I think that’s a very realistic and possible fight that could be next for me in my career. It’s what dreams are made of,” Sheeraz said. “You always hear the term ‘idols become rivals,’ and this is exactly that. I’ve always watched him since being young and growing up, and now I will have the opportunity to actually fight him. Now my mentality has to change. I met Prince Naseem Hamed, and he told me, ‘Now you have to look at him as an opponent, someone who is trying to take food off your table.’ So now the whole ideology changes.”

Canelo – who of course faces fellow pound-for-pounder Terence Crawford next, on September 13 – may or may not box on into 2026, depending on the result of the massive fight that will go down in Las Vegas and will see Crawford attempt to take Canelo’s super-middleweight belts. But if the recently turned 35 year old does fight on, it could be Sheeraz who he faces next. Turki Alalshikh wants to see the fight, and we all know Alalshikh usually gets what he wants.

Can Sheeraz Avoid Hamed’s Fate Against A Mexican Legend?

Sheeraz, with his long levers and his power and accuracy (he has been compared to the great Thomas Hearns) is a special fighter some people feel is a genuine star of the future. It’s perhaps quite ironic that Hamed is giving Sheeraz advice on how to defeat Canelo; Hamed of course had his most famous and arguably most talked about fight against a Mexican great when he fought Marco Antonio Barrera. And we all know what happened to “The Prince” that night back in 2001.

Hamed found out, as Sheeraz may find out, that the Mexican warriors are different, that they are tougher than most, that they will never, ever give in. Barrera actually surprised Hamed, and us fans, by switching tactics in the fight, with Marco neglecting to go to war and make it a typical Mexican firefight, with him instead adopting a smart, even basic boxing approach. And it sure worked, with Hamed going down heavily on points and practically retiring from the sport as a result.

Sheeraz, 22-0-1 (18) now has to rise to the ultimate occasion, and if he can do it, and can topple Canelo, he could go on to become as big a star as Hamed once was. Now, that’s saying something. But again, some good judges who have been around the sport for a long time really do like what they see in 26 year old Sheeraz.