James Perkins Beats Anthony Andreozzi – Wins WBC U.S. Silver Light Heavyweight Title

James Perkins defeated Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi via an eight-round majority decision (78-74, 77-75, and 76-76) and obtained the vacant WBC U.S. Silver light heavyweight title in the main event.

“It was awesome to win this belt. It was a big deal for me,” said Perkins. “As for my performance, I felt I could have done better. He was a tough guy who came to fight. I was waiting too long to pull the trigger on my punches. I should have thrown the right hand more often and followed up with the hook, but I got the win, so that is all that matters.”

What swung the judges in Perkins’ favor?

This was an action-packed, competitive bout with both fighters throwing a lot of punches in close quarters. Andreozzi was the busier boxer, throwing more punches, especially jabs. Perkins, however, connected on more shots and landed the harder punches, especially the right and left hooks, and came close to knocking Andreozzi down multiple times in the fight.

There was good back-and-forth action for the first two and a half rounds, but then, towards the end of the third, Perkins knocked Andreozzi off balance with a straight right jab to his head. Andreozzi connected on a three-punch combination to Perkins’ head in the fourth, and then later in the round, Perkins buckled Andreozzi’s knees with another straight right jab to the head. There was also a headbutt in the fourth that caused swelling under Perkins’ left eye.

Perkins landed several left and right hooks to Andreozzi’s head that staggered him in the fifth and sixth rounds. Andreozzi connected on multiple jabs and combinations in the seventh. Perkins landed a right hook to his head in the eighth that again buckled Andreozzi’s knees. Perkins knocked Andreozzi down twice in the second half of the bout, however, referee Marcel Varela ruled they were both slips.

Perkins improved to 14-3-1, 9 KOs. He ended his two-fight losing streak. Andreozzi, the former Massachusetts middleweight champion, dropped to 7-5, 3 KOs. His two bout winning streak ended.

Granite Chin Promotions, in association with Broadway Boxing and Willcox Sports Performance, promoted “Oceanside Prize Fights” from the sold-out Outside Event Center (formerly the Wonderland Ballroom) in Revere, Massachusetts. The main event and the six undercard bouts were televised live on BXNGTV.com.

Who stood out on the undercard?

In the co-feature, undefeated welterweight prospect James “The Slim Reaper” Perella beat Saul “Navajo” Corral via a third-round knockout. Perella upped his record to 20-0, 14 KOs. Corral, the former FECARBOX welterweight champion, fell to 31-25, 20 KOs. The referee waived off the bout at two minutes and fifty seconds as Corral could not beat his ten-second count. The former four-time USA Boxing New England Championship winner and four-time New England Golden Gloves titleholder dropped Corral three times from left hooks to the body – once in the second round and twice in the third.

Unbeaten junior welterweight, “Showtime” Shea Willcox obtained a six-round unanimous decision over Aldimar Silva as he won every round on all three judges’ scorecards (60-52, 60-52, 60-52). The 2024 New England Golden Gloves Champion, and named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the Tournament, appeared on the verge of stopping Silva early in the bout. Willcox dropped Silva with a right hook to the head towards the end of the first round and knocked him down in the second from a left hook to the head. Willcox came close to dropping Silva a few times over the next four rounds, especially in the fifth and sixth, but Silva did not go down despite taking a great deal of punishment. Willcox improved to 4-0, 3 KOs. This was his fourth bout in eleven months and his first fight that went past two rounds. Silva dropped to 22-29, 14 KOs.

“I felt good with my performance, even though I could have fought better,” said Willcox, who had a large fan base that loudly cheered him on throughout the fight. “I went six rounds with a very tough veteran fighter who had 51 fights, and I dropped him twice and won every round.”

The 2024 National Golden Glove Silver medalist Jennifer Perella (no relation to James Perella) won a four-round unanimous decision over Sarah “Switch Kick” Click, winning every round on all three judges’ scorecards (40-36, 40-36, 40-36). Perella upped her record to 3-1, 1 KO. She has won three in a row, including defeating Click in April, also by a four-round unanimous decision. This was her fourth fight in nine months. Click fell to 2-11-1. Perella outworked and outlanded Click throughout this hard-fought, action-packed female junior featherweight bout. Perella also connected on the harder punches, and staggered Click a few times in the third and fourth rounds from straight right jabs and left and right hooks.

Charlie “The City Point Sicilian” LoGrasso scored his first victory in twenty-nine years as he obtained a first-round knockout over Erick Alves. Referee Varela quickly waived off the cruiserweight bout at two minutes and thirty-nine seconds, as Alves was in no shape to continue to fight. LoGrasso dropped Alves with a right hook to the body. He improved to 2-0, 2 KOs. His last professional bout was in 1996, in which he won via a second-round technical knockout. Alves dropped to 0-9.

Eric “The Gladiator” Goff defeated Jabbin” Joe Wilson Jr. via a fourth-round knockout. Goff kept his unbeaten record intact (8-0, 6 KOs). This was his first bout in a year. Wilson Jr. fell to 3-9. The referee stopped the welterweight bout at fifty-six seconds as Wilson Jr. was unable to beat his ten-second count. Goff dropped Wilson Jr. with a left hook to the body. He also knocked Wilson Jr. down in the second round with a straight left to the head.

Christian Ortiz obtained a four-round unanimous decision over Manuel Rojas Esquivel, as he won every round on all three judges’ scorecards (40-35, 40-35, 40-35). Ortiz landed just about whatever he threw in this one-sided lightweight fight. He knocked Esquivel down in the second round from a looping right hook to the head. Ortiz upped his record to 5-0, 4 KOs. This was his first bout that went past the second round. Ortiz is scheduled to fight again on December 6th. Esquivel dropped to 2-7-2, 1 KO.