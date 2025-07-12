Eddie Hearn Says Katie Taylor Is The Greatest Female Fighter Of All-Time

Just who is the greatest female boxer ever? It’s a tough question. Claressa Shields, who not only handed herself the title “G.W.O.AT,” but has plenty of experts agreeing with her, of course springs instantly to mind in this particular discussion. How about Laila Ali? Ann Wolfe? Cecilia Braekhus? Christy Martin, who is truly recognised as a trailblazer for women’s boxing?

Eddie Hearn has gone on record as saying Irish star Katie Taylor is “the greatest female fighter of all-time.” Fresh off her third win over intense rival Amanda Serrano (who would be right up there in the top-10 of anyone’s greatest-ever female fighters list, surely), unified 140 pound ruler Taylor totally deserves the lofty distinction in the opinion of Hearn (who may be biased for obvious reasons).

Is Taylor Truly the Undisputed GWOAT?

Here’s what Hearn said after Taylor had boxed her way to what could perhaps be viewed as her “easiest” win over Serrano; although Taylor would be the first person to tell you it’s never anything like easy going into battle with Serrano.

“Nice to do it easily tonight. You know, just use your skill, use your feet, and win the fight at a canter,” Hearn said in speaking with Fight Hub TV. “That’s what we know she can do, but she never chooses to do. So it was nice to see her use that skill tonight and just have an easy night. Respect to Amanda, it was an amazing night, and she’s (Taylor) the greatest female fighter of all-time. [The card that had it even was] bizarre. I mean, how do you give Amanda Serrano five rounds? Respect to her, but after six rounds, it’s like she conceded the fight, she lost 7, 8, 9, 10, probably [round] 6. Maybe the first three rounds were nip-and-tuck, but after that it was all Katie Taylor.”

But Does Anyone Trump Shields?

Hearn added that Taylor now has “lots of options” should she decide to fight again, included among these options being a third fight with Chantelle Cameron, the only fighter to have ever handed Taylor a pro loss. But, Hearn stressed, Taylor has never before pondered before a microphone if she will actually fight again. It could be the end for the 39 year old, Hearn said, and we will all have to wait and see.

But back to the bold statement Hearn made in calling Taylor the greatest female fighter ever. Is Hearn right, or does Shields, or some other female warrior, rank above Taylor?