Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda On Saturday In New York, Live on DAZN

Fight fans could be in store for a great fight this Saturday, live on DAZN – perhaps the most exciting performance in the career of 135 pounder Shakur Stevenson.

The reigning WBC lightweight champion will defend his belt along with his pound-for-pound status as one of the best in the sport against the all-action windmill that is William Zepeda. Some fans do feel Zepeda, with his sheer aggression and work-rate, will bring out the best in Stevenson.

Will Stevenson Overcome Zepeda’s Pressure?

The knock on the gifted southpaw has been that he is boring in some of his fights, but Stevenson – who is predicting a KO or a stoppage win over Zepeda – won’t be allowed to cruise to victory on Saturday. And as big an incentive as it is for Stevenson, 23-0(11) to put on an exciting show for the fans, an even bigger incentive is the fight promoter Eddie Hearn wants to make next, this after Stevenson has “dealt with” fellow lefty Zepeda. And that’s a unification showdown with WBA lightweight champ Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

“I think it should,” Hearn said with regards to a Shakur-Tank fight happening next so long as Shakur gets the job done on Saturday. “I think Shakur against Zepeda is a great fight. I think it’s the type of fight that you really need. I believe Shakur Stevenson is the best lightweight in the world right now. I think [Shakur] is going to want to have those big fights. Gervonta Davis against Shakur is another tremendous fight. One of the best in the sport. Let’s get Saturday dealt with, won, and that will be the crowing moment for Shakur Stevenson.”

Is a Stevenson vs Davis Unification Next?

But, the best-laid plans and all that……Nobody should be sleeping on Zepeda here, not one bit. Mexican warrior Zepeda, unbeaten at 33-0(27), wants the big fights himself, and he too is looking for the crowning moment. If he can upset Stevenson in a few days’ time, maybe it will be Zepeda who winds up fighting Tank.

But let’s just enjoy Saturday’s fight before we look to the future. Stevenson and Zepeda really could give us something special when they rumble.