Omar Trinidad vs Lorenzo Parra ends in blood, sweat… and a draw – Boxing Results

Tom Loeffler rolled his Hollywood Fight Nights into the Chumash Casino on Friday, and as usual it was chaos wrapped in bright lights and cheap booze. The fans got their money’s worth — fists flying, bodies hitting the deck, and even a marriage proposal thrown in like some kind of sideshow.

The main event? Omar Trinidad, still undefeated but now with another damn draw on his record, went ten ugly rounds with Venezuelan banger Lorenzo Parra. Judges couldn’t decide who actually edged it, handing in cards of 96-94 for Trinidad and 95-95 twice. Translation: nobody wins, everyone’s annoyed, and Trinidad keeps his little green WBC trinket by default. Then Parra gets on his knee and pops the question in the ring. Yeah, she said yes. Cute, but let’s not pretend this draw didn’t stink.

Mizuki Hiruta turns Naomy Cardenas Gomez into target practice

Mizuki Hiruta stole the show. The Japanese southpaw painted Naomy Cardenas Gomez’s face for ten rounds and didn’t lose a minute of it. The cards read 100-90, 100-90, 98-92 — basically a shutout with a side of humiliation. Hiruta’s defense was slick, her counters mean, and under Manny Robles’ watch she’s starting to look like a future cash cow in the States. Gomez? She came in undefeated, she leaves with a lesson she’ll be replaying in her head for a long time.

Abel Mejia’s double knockdown chaos ends with Palicte flat on his back

Now this was pure madness. Abel Mejia gets cracked and dumped in round one by Aston Palicte — the kind of knockdown that usually makes a young fighter rethink his life. Instead, Mejia roars back, blasts Palicte to the canvas, and smashes him out in round two at 1:34. Rare double knockdown, but only one guy was still standing when it mattered. Mejia keeps his “you gotta watch him” tag alive, and Palicte? Another vet turned stepping stone.

Lupita Medina grinds out a messy one, Angel Carrillo cruises, and the kids scrap on the prelims

Guadalupe Medina, still unbeaten, had to scrape through a nasty little brawl with Rubi Gutierrez. Scores were split — 80-72, 77-75, 77-75 — which tells you it was more sweat than shine. Medina looked gritty but got dragged into the mud. Angel Carrillo, on the other hand, just boxed circles around Damien Basulto in a four-rounder. Easy money.

The undercard gave us Abraham Morales dropping Nesly Trezile and winning on points, and Jonathan Vasquez picking up his first pro win by decision over Brian Rodriguez. Nothing flashy, but the crowd stayed hot.

Full results – Hollywood Fight Nights (Chumash Casino)