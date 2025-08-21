Who Should Moses Itauma Fight Next? Fans Have Their Say

It’s one of the hottest topics, and one of the most-asked questions in the sport right now: Who should unbeaten heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma fight next? Or, more accurately, who do we fans want to see the 20 year old southpaw fight next? Currently 13-0 (11) and fresh off a destruction job on supposed step-up opponent Dillian Whyte, who Itauma wiped out inside a round, the young heavyweight is now ranked in the world’s top 10 by Ring Magazine.

But who next for Itauma? Plenty of people who know what they’re talking about have firmly shot down the idea of Itauma challenging unified heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk next, as this would simply be far too soon for the man who has yet to go beyond six rounds in a fight.

Fans Split Between Franklin And Parker

The folks at British Boxing News put out a poll a few days back, in which they asked fans to vote for the fighter they would most like to see Itauma share a ring with next.

The results make for pretty interesting reading.

In joint first place are Jermain Franklin (31.8%) and Joseph Parker (31.8%).

At #2 sits Agit Kabayel with 27.3%.

At #3, perhaps surprisingly, is Oleksandr Usyk with 9.1%.

So, according to the fans who took part in this poll, it’s the durable, never-stopped Franklin they want to see test Itauma next, or former WBO heavyweight champion and current WBO interim champ Parker.

Franklin, Parker, Or A Wild Card Like Hrgovic?

Franklin seems to be the more realistic fight, simply as Parker, as well-positioned as he is for a world title shot, would likely ask for a heck of a lot of money to take a fight with Itauma at this point in his career. But you never know, maybe Parker, who enjoys fighting in the UK, will look at the Itauma fight as one that gives him a chance to bump off a big name who everybody’s talking about. And Parker, as we know, is a man who will fight anyone.

Franklin is a man Itauma actually called out himself, simply because he feels the man who took Whyte and Anthony Joshua the distance would give him some badly needed rounds.

We should know soon enough who it is that Itauma will fight next, and another possible name being floated is Filip Hrgovic.

Who would YOU like to see Itauma fight next?