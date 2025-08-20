Moses Itauma Breaks Into the Top 10 Heavyweight Rankings – Does He Belong There?

There is absolutely no doubt about it: unbeaten, some say unbeatable heavyweight talent Moses Itauma is a heck of a gifted fighter. The hype is real, we all think, especially after the 20 year old southpaw’s one-round demolition of Dillian Whyte; this a supposed step up test for Itauma.

And the sky, as the saying goes, is the limit for Itauma. However, right now, at 13-0(11) as a pro, is Itauma deserving of a top 10 world ranking? Promise is one thing – and for sure, Itauma has a heck of a lot of it. Actual achievement is another thing. Itauma, as special as he is, has yet to defeat an elite heavyweight. So, again, is Moses a top 10 ranked heavyweight for you?

Did The Ring Pull The Trigger Too Early On Itauma?

In the opinion of the folks at The Ring, yes, Itauma is a fighter deserving of a top 10 ranking, and the new Ring Magazine rankings, that have just been published, have Itauma at #10.

Here is the new heavyweight top 10 from ‘The Bible of Boxing:’

Champ – Oleksandr Usyk

1: Tyson Fury

2: Joseph Parker

3: Agit Kabyel

4: Daniel Dubois

5: Anthony Joshua

6: Filip Hrgovic

7: Fabio Wardley

8: Zhilei Zhang

9: Martin Bakole

10: Moses Itauma.

So, what do you think?

Promise Or Proof – What Really Gets You In The Top 10?

Itauma has come in at #10, this as Efe Ajagba has been removed from the top 10. In the opinion of some, Itauma needs to further prove himself in order to be a fully recognised top 10 fighter. But others disagree, with some people stating how Itauma could beat any heavyweight right now, even four-belt unified ruler Usyk.

Who knows for sure?

But as far as the new heavyweight top 10 from Ring goes, it’s a solid list, one that is tough to argue with. Unless of course you are one of the remaining few people who feel Itauma has more to do before he can be ranked in the world’s top 10.