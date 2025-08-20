Chavez Jr Deported, Now Locked in Mexican Jail as Family Denies Cartel Ties

Son of a legend Julio Cesar Chavez Junior was deported from the US yesterday and he now resides in a jail in Sonora, Mexico. As fans may recall, Chavez Jr, the former WBC middleweight champ, was arrested shortly after his heavily hyped fight with Jake Paul, the 39 year old accused of being a henchman for the powerful and dangerous Sinaloa cartel, which President Trump designated as a terrorist organisation earlier this year.

Chavez Jr and his family and lawyers cry innocence but the former champion is now awaiting charges. The jail in which Chavez Jr currently resides is a maximum-security prison and it goes without saying that the Mexican star will be going through a heck of a tough time of things right now.

Could Chavez Jr’s Case Destroy the Chavez Legacy?

If Chavez Jr is convicted of the charges he faces – organized crime and trafficking of weapons, ammunition, and explosives – it would come as a massively damaging blow to the Chavez name. Julio Cesar Chavez Senior is as we know mightily revered in Mexico, yet this whole saga regarding his son could cast an almighty shadow on the legendary Chavez name.

Chavez Snr has spoken out, insisting his son is completely innocent of these charges. However, in a 2021 interview with journalist Javier Alarcon, the all-time great admitted that he did know members of the infamous cartel, including key figure ‘El Chapo.’ Chavez referred to the members of the Sinaloa cartel that he knew as “good people.”

Chavez Sr’s Old Quotes May Come Back to Haunt His Son

“Not just El Chapo, I’ve met all the most wanted drug traffickers, like Amado Carrillo, El Azul, and El Mayo,” Chavez revealed. “I know them all, and they’ve been my friends, but that’s about it. Those people if you know them, are good people.”

These words may well come back to haunt Chavez Jr and his case. Chavez Jr has of course been unavailable for comment since his deportation yesterday. Chavez Jr will hopefully have his chance to give his side of the story sooner rather than later.