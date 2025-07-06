Report Says Ricky Hatton Will Fight In Dubai This December

Has The Ricky Hatton Comeback Story Got Any Legs? Has Hatton Got Anything Left At age 46? – Report Says Hatton Will Fight In Dubai This December

Make of this story what you will. As per a news piece from Sun Sport, British legend Ricky Hatton is all set to return to the ring in December in Dubai.

According to the article, 46-year-old Hatton has got the urge again, and he will square off with Eisa Aldah, the first-ever pro boxer from the Gulf. Details are sketchy at this time, but it seems this will not be an exhibition but instead a sanctioned bout, and the date is said to be December 2.

Hatton vs. Aldah: Sanctioned Dubai Bout

The Lord alone knows what weight this one would take place at. But according to Sun Sport, Hatton – who was at the first leg of the massive Oasis reunion here in the UK (the two Gallagher brothers once famously, and quite comically, walking Hatton into the ring; this for his winning fight with Paulie Malignaggi) – was all set to fly out to Dubai very soon, but he hurt his eye at the Oasis gig. Fans are already laughing, I can hear it. How Hatton got hurt, at a massive outdoor Oasis gig, well, you can make your own minds up……

But Hatton, who boxed an exhibition bout with Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera a while back, and didn’t look too bad it must be said, may well prove to be one more former champion who is unable to resist the boxing bug. If Hatton does actually come back to fight Aldah, who knows what we can expect to see. Hatton was great in his prime, but how much has he got left today?

Will this comeback actually go ahead?

For the record, Hatton, 45-3(32) last fought in November of 2012, when he was stopped by Vyacheslav Senchenko in what was his first fight in over three years. Hatton was stopped late on, and he said after that “it’s not there any longer.”

Has Hatton had a change of heart and mind today, some 13 years on?