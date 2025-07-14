Taylor-Serrano III: Katie Taylor Outworks Serrano in Trilogy Finale on Record-Breaking All-Women’s MSG Fight

In what was likely the final chapter of their storied rivalry, Ireland’s Katie Taylor defeated Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano by majority decision to successfully defend her undisputed super lightweight championship. It was a historic night, as the two women, whose first two bouts did a lot to raise the profile of women’s boxing, headlined an all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden that had a sold-out crowd of 19,721.

Serrano was looking for her first official victory, though she felt she didn’t lose either of the first two bouts. To be fair, the contests were so competitive, many boxing fans weren’t convinced who the better fighter was. If Serrano deserved to get the nod in either one, it would be the second meeting, which took place on the undercard of the Mike Tyson–Jake Paul Netflix-supported event in Arlington, TX last November. She set a CompuBox record for most punches landed by a female in a 10-round fight (324).

This time around, Taylor made a point not to engage in a war with Serrano, and Serrano, who also looked to switch things up—fighting from the outside—found herself often hitting air with her one–two combinations.

“I tried to keep my distance because apparently it (mixing it up) didn’t work the first two fights,” said Serrano. “So we tried to stick with the long punches, and it just wasn’t enough.”

Taylor clearly has the faster hands, and from the outset of Friday’s bout, she made far better use of the ring than her previous two clashes with Serrano. As the rounds went by, one could see frustration on Serrano’s face in between rounds.

“The whole game plan tonight was to not let her feet get set,” said Taylor, “And I knew I was capable of a performance like that, but I got caught up in a bit of a war in the first two fights. I’m so happy I was able to stay disciplined for this one and just outbox her. I made this one a lot easier for myself.”

How MVP’s All-Women’s Card Made History

It would have been nice to see Serrano, a New Yorker via Puerto Rico, get an official win in one of the three meetings, and in her adopted hometown, but she’ll be OK. She was the first fighter signed by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions, which has since signed many talented ladies, and will always have a role for Serrano in the company. Serrano has said in the past that MVP has changed her life with the checks she has gotten in recent years. A dozen years ago, for a title fight, she only got about $5,000. Times have changed.

Bidarian said at the post-fight press conference that while Serrano acknowledges what he and Paul have done for her, she has also done for them. “We started in this business less than four years ago,” he said. “And we had a vision for women’s boxing. She’s the trailblazer that helped us achieve it.”

There were a total of 17 world titles on the line across five bouts on Friday’s card, and as a result, a representative from the Guinness Book of World Records presented Paul with a certificate for the feat at the post-fight press conference.

“We made history, broke numbers,” said Paul a short time later. “It’s just a testament to what we’re capable of, but it’s really the women at the end of the day, and the rest of our fighters and them continuing to put on amazing performances. It’s just an honor to be here and to continue to break records.”

Who Stole the Spotlight in the Co-Feature?

In the night’s co-feature, Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner retained her undisputed junior lightweight championship with a unanimous decision victory over the previously undefeated Jennifer Miranda. The scores were 97–93 and 98–92 (twice).

“I’m so thankful to be here, a part of a historic event,” said Baumgardner. “I’m so thankful that MVP has taken the time, literally, and given the women the opportunity to showcase their skills and just to be under the lights. Tonight was an awesome experience.”

Which New Champions Emerged?

Shadasia Green won a 10-round split decision over Savannah Marshall to become the unified WBO/IBF super middleweight champion. The scores were 96–93 and 95–94 for Green while one judge saw it 96–93 for Marshall. Green was the WBO champion heading into the bout.

Ellie Scotney defeated Yamileth Mercado by unanimous decision to retain her IBF, WBO and WBC super bantamweight belts. The scores were 100–90 and 98–92 (twice).

In a battle for the undisputed bantamweight championship, Cherneka Johnson scored a 9th-round TKO of Shurretta Metcalf. Johnson agreed to fill in five weeks ago for WBO/WBC champion Dina Thorslund, who found out she was pregnant with her second child. Metcalf came in as the IBF title holder and Johnson as the WBA champ, but when Thorslund had to step away, MVP got the fight approved for the WBC and WBO straps to be contested as well. Johnson was elated when two seconds after the start of the 9th round, referee Charlie Fitch called time to look at Metcalf.

“I don’t like how she’s reacting to the punches,” said Fitch to the ringside doctor.

“How am I reacting?” responded Metcalf.

“I don’t like how her legs are,” said Fitch. “I’m stopping it.”

Metcalf was upset but, in all honesty, Johnson’s pressure and aggressiveness was giving her fits the entire fight.

What Other Fights Shaped the Night?

Chantelle Cameron defended her interim WBC super lightweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Canada’s Jessica Camara. The scores were 98–92 and 99–91 (twice). It was unanimous but Camara made her work for the victory.

Ramla Ali, the first Somalia boxer to compete at the Olympic Games (2020), improved to 10–2 (1) with a unanimous decision over Lila Furtado. The scores were 78–74 and 77–75 (twice). Some in the crowd booed the decision, feeling Furtado had done more than enough to deserve the nod.

In the opening bout of the night, two-time Canadian Olympian Tamm Thibeault raised her record to 3–0 (2) with a 5th-round stoppage of Mary Casamassa, now 6–1 (1). A straight left–right hook combination sent Casamassa to the canvas in the opening round. Casamassa rebounded over the next couple of rounds, but Thibeault started to turn up the heat in the fourth frame. In the fifth, it only got worse for Casamassa. Thibeault was respectfully alternating her attack to the head and body and after a right hook knocked Casamassa’s head back and Thibeault followed up with combinations, the referee was forced to step in and end it at the 2:18 mark.

How Did the Fighters and Fans React?

Thibeault said she felt really grateful to be part of the historic event at Madison Square Garden. “We were on a card stacked with women just as talented as each other and created new dreams tonight,” she said. “I truly believe that’s what’s going to make women’s boxing grow, is to get more people into it and start at the grassroots.”

She added, “And we’ve got to create dreams for that. We’ve got to create dreams for little girls who want to come up and be just like us, so I’m very grateful and really happy to be here.”

Ali, sitting next to Thibeault at the post-fight press conference, added, “The energy walking out really hit me. It was so amazing to see so many women coming to support women…Every woman in the crowd was cheering and it was such a phenomenal movement to be a part of.”

Michelle Williams and her daughter Caitlin made the trek from the Isle of Man, planning their New York City sightseeing tour around the Taylor–Serrano III fight night, and to witness Taylor’s greatness. “She’s a huge influence in women’s sports,” said Caitlin, who plays soccer and field hockey. “We probably would have still come, but it was a bonus that the all-women’s card was going on.”

Michelle said back in Ireland Taylor is a true great. “She’s on the great level [with everyone else].”

Doris Mendez, a New Yorker who was attending with her sister Linda, said she had to make the pilgrimage to MSG. “Cause it’s an all-women’s card,” she said. “It means a lot because women are finally getting the recognition that they deserve. This is history. All the women that are fighting tonight are making history.”

Taylor appreciated the moment. “Absolutely unbelievable,” she said at the post-fight press conference. “Being part of a show like this, to be headlining an all-female card. It was an absolute privilege, and these are the sort of opportunities that people didn’t even think were even possible a few years ago.”

All images by Kirk Lang