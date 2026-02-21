That statement reveals how Benavidez sees his career at this point. He has won titles in two divisions and maintained an unbeaten record, yet the sport still revolves around a small circle of fighters who define major events. This fight gives him a chance to step into that space rather than circle around it.

Benavidez pointed to the long history between the two fighters, including sparring sessions earlier in their careers. “We’ve had so many great sparring sessions and I told Zurdo then, we’ll have to do this on pay-per-view one day,” he said. “Now we’re going for two titles on May 2 and I’m very grateful.” The familiarity removes much of the mystery, but it also raises expectations.

Ramirez approaches the bout from a position of stability at cruiserweight. “This is a dream come true,” Ramirez said. “Right now is the right moment at 200 pounds. We’re going to feel comfortable and be at our best.” He holds the WBA and WBO belts and enters as an established champion in the division.

For Benavidez, the stakes extend beyond titles. Declaring himself near the front of the sport invites scrutiny as much as attention. If he delivers a convincing performance, the claim grows stronger. If the fight is close or complicated, the climb continues. Either way, May 2 becomes a measuring point in how far he has truly come.