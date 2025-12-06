Boxing Tonight: Cruz vs. Roach – Live Results from San Antonio

Tonight, Lamont Roach challenges WBC interim light welterweight champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in the headliner on Amazon Prime Video PPV from San Antonio, Texas. It’s a fight that Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) is favored to win, but it’s a new division for him. So, he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Tonight’s live results will be shown below the PBC card from the Frost Bank Center.

Main card starts at 8 pm ET

Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Stephen Fulton Jr.

Erislandy Lara vs. Johan Gonzalez

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

Tonight’s event will be shown live beginning at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on Amazon Prime Video PPV. The price is $74.99.

O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) and Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBC interim lightweight title. This is a much-criticized late move by the WBC in putting their interim 135-lb belt on the line for this match after Fulton missed weight on Friday for what was initially a fight for Foster’s WBC 130-lb title.

WBA middleweight champion Lara will be defending against late replacement opponent Gonzalez. Earlier this week, Lara’s opponent, IBF and WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhnuly, tested positive for a PED and had to be pulled.