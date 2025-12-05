Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz looked ready for war in his face-off with Lamont Roach at Friday’s weigh-in for their 12-round main event this Saturday, December 6th, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Cruz Means Business

WBC interim light welterweight champion Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) walked up on Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) and put his face right up against his. It looked intense, and surprisingly, there were no shoves. Roach has been around long enough not to risk getting violent during a face-off.

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 138.6 vs. Lamont Roach Jr. 139.6

Erislandy Lara 159.6 vs. Johan Gonzalez 158.6

O’Shaquie Foster 130 vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. 132

Jesus Ramos Jr. 159.8 vs. Shane Mosley Jr. 159.6

Frank Martin 139.4 vs. Rances Barthelemy 139.8

Fulton Misses Mark

What was a surprise today was Stephen Fulton coming in two lbs over the 130-lb weigh-in limit for his fight against WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster. Fulton was moving up in weight, four pounds from 126, yet he still missed weight.

Interim Belt Twist

Luckily for Fulton, the WBC chose to put their interim 135-lb title at stake for the fight. They had already said at their convention this week that they would have #2 WBC Jadier Herrera and #4 Ricardo Nunez fight for the interim 135-lb belt. For some reason, they changed their mind and went with the Foster vs. Fulton fight.

“Did you see the face-off with Roach and ‘Pitbull’? The lights are going to be super bright for Roach tomorrow night. It’s going to be super hard to find that dude,” said Tim Bradley on his channel, predicting that Lamont Roach will use movement against Cruz.

“This is the most confident I’ve seen him. ‘Pitbull’ is an animal. He’s fearless, but he leaves a lot of openings. It’s going to be hard for ‘Pitbull’ to get rid of Roach. My pick is I’m going with Roach, and I’m going with O’Shaquie [Foster]. He’s about to shock the s*** out of Fulton. With them boxing skills, he’s about to shock the hell out of him, boy.